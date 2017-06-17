News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Access Your Free Trial in Minutes with FastPBX
If you're a small business owner or office manager in need of a better business phone system, you now have the chance to test-drive any of FastPBX's business phone plans right from the website (https://www.fastpbx.com/)
"Most people want a faster and seamless experience online and this new process on our website allows professionals to have just that," says David Delgado, FastPBX Sales Director. "We're anticipating VoIP usage to continue growing and optimizing our website experience will help visitors to interact with us in a way that best suits their preferences."
By having a way for business owners to choose their number and plan all at once without having to get on the phone with an agent, FastPBX is catering to the DIY approach some professionals crave. If a user needs agent support, however, they can call the number on the site for further assistance.
FastPBX currently offers business phone service to medium-sized and small businesses across the country. Their 24/7 U.S. based support team ensures that customers are taken care of as soon as possible and a 30-day money back guarantee with no contracts gives users the confidence they need to give FastPBX business phone service a try. Backed by reliable technology, FastPBX is becoming a leading provider of business phone systems and the number one choice for business owners everywhere.
Learn more about how this innovative technology can help grow your businesses by visiting https://www.fastpbx.com/
Contact
FastPBX
3052053292
***@fastpbx.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse