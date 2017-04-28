 
FastPBX Goes Mobile With A Business Virtual PBX Plan

 
 
MIAMI - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- FastPBX understands that today's business owners and managers are adapting to the advances in communication technology to keep up with customer demands. To keep up with modern business owners, FastPBX is continuously adjusting to keep our customers ahead of the curve without compromising quality and savings. The Nomad Plan is a virtual pbx plan offered by FastPBX that allows entrepreneurs and small teams to receive business calls on their mobile phone using a business phone number.

Today's business owner has different needs than in previous generations. This is due mostly to the technological advances that are changing the way we interact and communicate with each other. To keep customers on pace with these changes, FastPBX is offering a virtual phone system that will allow business owners on the go to stay in contact with customers, employees and prospects right from their mobile phone.

Customers are taking advantage of the freedom this virtual pbx is providing, as well as the opportunity to centralize their business communications all on one device. "I enjoy offering the Nomad plan to entrepreneurs who need a quick and easy-to-use tool that will help them sound professional," says David Delgado, Director of Sales at FastPBX. Users can direct their business phone number straight to a smartphone so that they can be reached from anywhere. With features like automated attendant and customized prompt menus, this virtual phone system makes it easy to provide a pleasant calling experience and increase customer satisfaction without any previous tech experience.

FastPBX currently offers business phone service to medium-sized and small businesses across the country. Their 24/7 U.S. based support team ensures that customers are taken care of as soon as possible and a 30-day money back guarantee with no contracts gives users the confidence they need to give FastPBX business phone service a try. FastPBX is dedicated to becoming a leading resource for business phone systems and the number one choice for virtual phone systems.

Learn more about this virtual phone plan by visiting https://www.fastpbx.com/virtual-pbx-phone-system/.

