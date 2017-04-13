The Earscratcher by Dominik Wyss

Lohn-Ammannsegg, Switzerland, April 2017, Dominik Wyss announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and the company is set out to raise 4,000 on Kickstarter.com

The Earscratcher

Dominik Wyss

--The earscratcher is meant for scratching the ear, without hurting yourself. A good solution to avoid the usual dangerous methods.The well-being of people is important for us. For this reason, we've searched a solution, so that you get a safe method to scratch your ear.So what do we use to scratch our ear when it tickles? People often take questionable items. Which has the consequence that they hurt themselves. The question is; why not a cotton swab? The cotton swab removes the ear wax, which is very important. The ear wax protects the ear from infection, inflammation and dirt. So we should avoid the cotton swab.The earscratcher is perfectly smooth and round, which means that you cannot hurt yourself trough cut scratch or prick!As you can see, the cotton swab removes the ear wax, while the earscratcher distribute the mass.With small circular movements and soft pressure can you scratch your ear at the beginning of the auditory canal if it tickles.The cleaning is really simple. You can use your hanky or water resp. disinfectant or another cleaning product.your support is urgently needed! Please consider gettinget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page: