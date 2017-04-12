 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Jazva Introduces Light Manufacturing Support

 
 
PASADENA, Calif. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Jazva Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions that help multi-channel retailers optimize their operations and accelerate sales, announced today the launch of its new light manufacturing functionalities.

The light manufacturing upgrade will enable retailers to manage their product assembly tasks, all within Jazva's robust inventory management platform.

Jazva users will now be able to create a bill of materials for products that require assembly, specifying the required components and recording them into the system. Work orders can then be processed, taking into account all available warehouses and the existing component inventory needed to manufacture the end product.

"Being able to keep track of materials, alongside finished goods inventory, gives our clients the advantage to accurately operate their business from production to shipping without the need for additional expensive ERP systems or modules," says Itso Ivanov, Head of Customer Success. "Having one central system for all operations is the future of the omnichannel supply chain."

This new upgrade will give retailers the speed and flexibility to manage their assembly lines effectively, while keeping their stock levels optimized. The feature is currently in beta.

About Jazva

Jazva Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions for online merchants who want to fast-track their ecommerce future and need the functionality to handle high volume B2B and B2C sales, including automated listings, order fulfillment, inventory management, accounting, and more -- all on one platform. Millions of dollars in merchandise value are processed through Jazva's platform every year, and a fast-growing list of retailers is using Jazva to grow their sales. For more information, visit https://www.jazva.com.

Source:Jazva
Disclaimer
