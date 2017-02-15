News By Tag
Jazva Launches eBay Repricing Tool
The new eBay repricer enables sellers to automatically adjust the price of their products based on competitor pricing for the same product. Jazva's smart and dynamic repricing solution will empower eBay sellers to be competitive in the crowded marketplace.
Jazva's repricer offers great flexibility. Users can use a query-based approach to repricing, which uses keywords to find the top 100 listings that best match the product, based on pricing and shipping charges. Alternatively, users can apply a listings-based strategy, which reprices only against specific listings. Jazva's dynamic repricer will comb through the selected listings, checking against latest prices, availability and shipping charges, and reprice the seller's products accordingly.
"As a built-in solution, multi-channel sellers will no longer have to monitor competitor prices manually on eBay," said Itso Ivanov, Jazva's VP of Engineering. "Users can easily manage their pricing from one central location and automate their repricing strategies based on preset rules."
About Jazva
Jazva Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions for online merchants who want to fast-track their ecommerce future and need the functionality to handle high volume B2B and B2C sales, including automated listings, order fulfillment, inventory management, accounting, and more -- all through one platform. Millions of dollars in merchandise value are processed through Jazva's platform every year, and a fast-growing list of retailers is using Jazva to grow their sales. For more information, visit www.jazva.com.
Contact:
Linda Chew
1.888.500.2520 ext. 3010
linda@jazva.com
