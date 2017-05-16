News By Tag
Jazva Announces Full-Service Integration for Walmart Marketplace
As a recognized full-service Solution Provider, Jazva can help multi-channel sellers manage and synchronize ecommerce data accurately across Walmart and other marketplaces. Item setup, inventory, order fulfillment and pricing can all be managed easily and efficiently through all through Jazva's all-in-one platform.
"We had a great time working with Walmart's development team, and we appreciate all their support as we worked on the integration,"
As an official integration partner, Jazva can help streamline the onboarding process and implement sellers looking to expand into Walmart Marketplace with ease.
For more information about Jazva, visit our blog (http://www.jazva.com/
