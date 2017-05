Jazva Announces Full-Service Integration for Walmart Marketplace

End

-- Jazva Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions that help multi-channel retailers optimize their operations and accelerate sales, announced today the launch of the completion of their full-service integration with Walmart Marketplace.As a recognized full-service Solution Provider, Jazva can help multi-channel sellers manage and synchronize ecommerce data accurately across Walmart and other marketplaces. Item setup, inventory, order fulfillment and pricing can all be managed easily and efficiently through all through Jazva's all-in-one platform."We had a great time working with Walmart's development team, and we appreciate all their support as we worked on the integration,"said Dino Romero, Launch Specialist at Jazva. "We will continue to enhance our features and we look forward to helping our customers expand their marketplace presence and selling capabilities."As an official integration partner, Jazva can help streamline the onboarding process and implement sellers looking to expand into Walmart Marketplace with ease.For more information about Jazva, visit our blog ( http://www.jazva.com/ blog?o=pr20170522_&utm_source= pr... ), follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook or connect with us on Linkedin.