 
News By Tag
* Walmart
* Ecommerce
* Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pasadena
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

Jazva Announces Full-Service Integration for Walmart Marketplace

 
PASADENA, Calif. - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Jazva Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions that help multi-channel retailers optimize their operations and accelerate sales, announced today the launch of the completion of their full-service integration with Walmart Marketplace.

As a recognized full-service Solution Provider, Jazva can help multi-channel sellers manage and synchronize ecommerce data accurately across Walmart and other marketplaces. Item setup, inventory, order fulfillment and pricing can all be managed easily and efficiently through all through Jazva's all-in-one platform.

"We had a great time working with Walmart's development team, and we appreciate all their support as we worked on the integration," said Dino Romero, Launch Specialist at Jazva. "We will continue to enhance our features and we look forward to helping our customers expand their marketplace presence and selling capabilities."

As an official integration partner, Jazva can help streamline the onboarding process and implement sellers looking to expand into Walmart Marketplace with ease.

For more information about Jazva, visit our blog (http://www.jazva.com/blog?o=pr20170522_&utm_source=pr...), follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook or connect with us on Linkedin.
End
Source:Jazva
Email:***@jazva.com Email Verified
Tags:Walmart, Ecommerce, Software
Industry:Technology
Location:Pasadena - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jazva Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share