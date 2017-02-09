Country(s)
eCommerce Solutions Provider Jazva Raises $2 Million in Series B Funding
PASADENA, Calif. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Jazva Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions that help multi-channel retailers optimize their operations and accelerate sales, announced today it closed an additional $2 million financing round, led by the venture capital fund, Oradell Capital.
This latest round of financing is an affirmation of the confidence in Jazva's technology, leadership and market opportunity.
Jazva is an emerging leader in multi-channel ecommerce management and ERP solutions for high volume retailers and wholesalers. Their latest financing will be used to strengthen the enterprise-level service and accelerate product development, in addition to sales, marketing, operations and customer support.
"We're pleased to have secured this significant investment in our Series B round of funding," said Levon Shabagyan, CEO of Jazva. "Building on our proven success, we plan to use the capital to grow the company and pursue new opportunities with increasing vigor."
A significant factor driving Jazva's growth has been the increased focus on innovation and customization. With ecommerce trends and consumer habits constantly shifting, solution providers need to be agile, and in turn, respond with adaptive ecommerce technology.
About Jazva
Jazva Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions for online merchants who want to fast-track their ecommerce future and need the functionality to handle high volume B2B and B2C sales, including automated listings, order fulfillment, inventory management, accounting, and more -- all on one platform. Millions of dollars in merchandise value are driven through Jazva's platform every year, and a fast-growing list of retailers is using Jazva to grow their sales. For more information, visit http://www.jazva.com
