January 2017
Jazva Launches Omnichannel Feature, Buy Online Pick-Up in Store (BOPIS)

 
 
PASADENA, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Jazva Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions that help multi-channel retailers optimize their operations and accelerate sales, unveiled today a new shopping cart feature that let retailers set online products as eligible for in-store pickup.

Buy Online Pick-up In-Store (BOPIS) is an omnichannel strategy that gives shoppers the option to purchase products online and pick them up at a designated retail store. This is not only an added convenience, but shoppers can save on shipping fees.

With Jazva's in-store pick-up options, retailers can now display products that are available at their retail stores, and inventory counts will be shown on their website in real time. Since the front-end is integrated to Jazva's inventory management system, stock levels are kept up to date.

"As customers demand more convenient and flexible delivery options, omnichannel strategies will be a huge differentiator in ecommerce," said Itso Ivanov, Jazva's VP of Engineering. "Jazva already supports omnichannel solutions like Buy Online Return In-Store (BORIS) and Ship From Store, so this new solution will empower our sellers to deliver an even more excellent customer experience."

The Buy Online Pick-up In-Store (BOPIS) feature is available for customers who use Jazva's  webstore platform.

About Jazva

Jazva Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based ecommerce solutions for online merchants who want to fast-track their ecommerce future and need the functionality to handle high volume B2B and B2C sales, including automated listings, order fulfillment, inventory management, accounting, and more -- all through one platform. Millions of dollars in merchandise value are processed through Jazva's platform every year, and a fast-growing list of retailers is using Jazva to grow their sales. For more information, visit www.jazva.com.

Contact:

Linda Chew
1.888.500.2520 ext. 3010
linda@jazva.com
