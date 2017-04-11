 
April 2017





Scottsdale, Glendale Commercial Land Parcels Sold for $6.3 Million in Two Deals

 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Two separate commercial land transactions totalling 19 acres, one in Scottsdale and one in Glendale, sold for a combined $6,294,390.

Lee & Associates Principals Robert Kling and Dave Johnson negotiated both sides of each deal.

An 11-acre parcel in the D.C. Ranch Corporate Center, 17492 N. 91st St., Scottsdale, sold for $4,350,000 or $9.10 per acre. The buyer was CH Realty VII_WPC, I Phoenix and the seller was SWVP DC Ranch, LLC, Scottsdale.

A 8-acre parcel at the SEC of 107th Ave. & Northern Ave., Glendale was sold for $1,944,390 or $5.50 per SF. Swire Pacific Holdings, Inc., Draper, UT

purchased the property. AZ Investment, LLC, Omaha, NE, was the seller. This property will be used for an expansion for the Coca Cola bottling plant in the Glendale Airport.

For more information:


ROBERT KLING | PRINCIPAL

602.954-3751; bkling@leearizona.com


DAVE JOHNSON | PRINCIPAL

602.954-3745; djohnson@leearizona.com

http://www.lee-associates.com

About Us:

Now in our 26th year, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. The Phoenix office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in the state. Each of our North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.

