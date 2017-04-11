News By Tag
Clean, dry, heated atomizing air from your Existing Air Compressor
According to Tom Wright, Director of Sales and Marketing, when placed near the point of use, The Solution will work with the existing compressed air source. The four-stage filtration is outfitted with an automatic moisture discharger. Then the clean air is further filtered to remove moisture content for super dry air. A controller, with digital outputs, allows user to set the temperature of the atomizing up to 165 degrees F. The Solution is shipped complete with a 3/8" ID x 35 foot spray air hose.
"With the advent of waterborne paints becoming mandated by government agencies, the need for this type and quality of atomizing air is crucial", says Wright.
The Solution is a complete compressed air system designed to clean, dry, and heat the atomizing air for today's spray paint requirements. It is easy to use, simple to install, and affordable to maintain. The Solution is the result of years of experience and testing, to bring to the market, The Solution to today's needs for atomizing air that works well with both waterborne and solvent based paint systems.
For more information on The Solution contact Martech Services Company by calling 1-800-831-1525 or online at www.breathingsystems.com.
