Single Line Hose - Breathable Air System
According to Tom Wright, Director of Sales and Marketing, when used properly, a Model 50 Single Line Hose System will work with the existing compressed air supply. The Model 50 SL System will provide Grade "D" Breathable Air for a NIOSH approved respirator, and with the provided 54" tool air hose, it will supply air for a spray gun, all via the included single line hose assembly. Model 50 SL systems are available with 35' & 50' single line hose assembly. A Model 50 SL will work with the existing compressed air supply. The four stage filtration, filters the air, and the on board carbon monoxide monitor continuously monitors the air quality for compliance with current OSHA standards.
"Quality Air Breathing Systems are by design, the affordable solution to providing the breathable air required to protect painters, blasters, and welders" Wright said. "Complete systems designed to fit the users facilities and needs, to include hoods, masks, and hoses are also available."
With the ever increasing awareness and need to properly protect workers while working in contaminated air spaces, systems are available that are designed for multiple users at the same time. Accessories can even increase or decrease the temperature of the air supply for improved user comfort.
Major corporations look to Martech Services Company for their air supplied system needs. National dealer equipment programs and major paint manufacturers, alike, have chosen Martech as their preferred source. Additionally, each system is backed by a one year warranty and supported by a toll free sales and service, telephone support staff, around the clock, 7 days a week.
More information on Quality Air Breathing Systems - Single Line Hose Systems, can be obtained by calling Martech Services Company at 1-800-831-1525, or by visiting their Website at: www.breathingsystems.com
Contact
Tom Wright
800-831-1525
sales@breathingsystems.com
