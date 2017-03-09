 
News By Tag
* Breathing Air Systems
* Grade D Breathing Air
* Air Supplied Breathing Systems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mazeppa
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Single Line Hose - Breathable Air System

 
 
QABS - Model 50SL
QABS - Model 50SL
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Breathing Air Systems
Grade D Breathing Air
Air Supplied Breathing Systems

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Mazeppa - Minnesota - US

Subject:
Products

MAZEPPA, Minn. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Compliance with the OSHA requirement for Grade "D" Breathable Air can be accomplished with the use of a Quality Air Breathing System -Model 50 SL, manufactured by Martech Services Company.
     According to Tom Wright, Director of Sales and Marketing, when used properly, a Model 50 Single Line Hose System will work with the existing compressed air supply. The Model 50 SL System will provide Grade "D" Breathable Air for a NIOSH approved respirator, and with the provided 54" tool air hose, it will supply air for a spray gun, all via the included single line hose assembly. Model 50 SL systems are available with 35' & 50' single line hose assembly. A Model 50 SL will work with the existing compressed air supply. The four stage filtration, filters the air, and the on board carbon monoxide monitor continuously monitors the air quality for compliance with current OSHA standards.
         "Quality Air Breathing Systems are by design, the affordable solution to providing the breathable air required to protect painters, blasters, and welders" Wright said. "Complete systems designed to fit the users facilities and needs, to include hoods, masks, and hoses are also available."
         With the ever increasing awareness and need to properly protect workers while working in contaminated air spaces, systems are available that are designed for multiple users at the same time. Accessories can even increase or decrease the temperature of the air supply for improved user comfort.
         Major corporations look to Martech Services Company for their air supplied system needs. National dealer equipment programs and major paint manufacturers, alike, have chosen Martech as their preferred source. Additionally, each system is backed by a one year warranty and supported by a toll free sales and service, telephone support staff, around the clock, 7 days a week.
        More information on Quality Air Breathing Systems - Single Line Hose Systems, can be obtained by calling Martech Services Company at 1-800-831-1525, or by visiting their Website at:  www.breathingsystems.com

Contact
Tom Wright
800-831-1525
sales@breathingsystems.com
End
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share