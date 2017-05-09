News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech Services Company
Tom Wright, Director of Sales & Marketing for Martech Services Company, says "The Model 50-WB has all the features of a Quality Air Breathing System, Model 50 series system, plus the additional ability to lower the dew point and relative humidity for spraying waterborne paints." Further, Wright states, "it only makes sense that if the air is safe for breathing air, then it would be superior sprayable air. Add to that, a way to lower the dew point and the relative humidity and you have a complete combo system."
The convenience of having a solution to comply with OSHA regulations for proper air supplied respiratory protection, and delivering Ultra Clean & Ultra Dry Air from a single system, is cost effective and efficient. The Model 50-WB can process up to 50 SCFM of Breathable Air or 35 SCFM of Ultra Clean & Ultra Dry Air, or any combination within those parameters.
The Model 50-WB is designed to work with your existing compressed air source to properly filter and monitor the compressed air for Grade "D" Breathable Air, plus this system also provides Ultra Clean & Ultra Dry Air for use in spraying waterborne or solvent based paints.
This system can handle up to two painters at the same time. The Model 50-WB is a 50 SCFM system, and is also available in an 80 SCFM system.
For more information please contact Martech Services Company at 1-800-831-1525, or on their website at: www.breathingsystems.com
Contact
Martech Services Company
jamie@breathingsystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse