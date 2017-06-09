News By Tag
Best Buy Filter Kits by Martech Services Company
According to Tom Wright, Director of Sales and Marketing, in order to properly maintain your Martech Services Company products, it is imperative that you replace the filters on a regular basis per the recommended maintenance schedule. Each product has a recommended filter change schedule. Failure to change filters as necessary may result in permanent damage to the product, but more importantly can cause serious illness or injury to the user of the product.
As with any equipment, proper service and maintenance are an important part of keeping your investment operating properly and safely. OSHA requires that all breathing systems are to be serviced and maintained per manufacturer's recommendations. It is possible to be subjected to an OSHA fine even when you have a proper Grade "D" Breathable Air system, but have NOT properly maintained it.
More information on Best Buy Filter Kits for Quality Air Breathing Systems can be obtained by calling Martech Services Company at 1-800-831-1525, emailing at sales@breathingsystems.com or by visiting their Website at: www.breathingsystems.com.
Martech Services Company
507-843-4700
sales@breathingsystems.com
