Breathable Air from your Existing Air Compressor

-- Compliance with the OSHA requirement for Grade "D" Breathable Air can be accomplished with the use of amanufactured by Martech Services Company.According to Tom Wright, Director of Sales and Marketing, when placed near the point of use, awill work with the existing compressed air supply. The four stage filtration, filters the air, and the on board carbon monoxide monitor continuously monitors the air quality for compliance with current OSHA standards.are by design, the affordable solution to providing the breathable air required to protect painters, blasters, and welders" Wright said. "Complete systems designed to fit the users facilities and needs, to include hoods, masks, and hoses are also available."With the ever increasing awareness and need to properly protect workers while working in contaminated air spaces, the systems are designed for multiple users and ease of use. Systems are capable of supporting two or more persons at the same time. Accessories can even increase or decrease the temperature of the air supply for improved user comfort.Major corporations look to Martech Services Company for their air supplied system needs. National dealer equipment programs and major paint manufacturers, alike, have chosen Martech as their preferred source. Additionally, each system is backed by a one year warranty and supported by a toll free sales and service, telephone support staff, around the clock, 7 days a week.More information oncan be obtained by calling Martech Services Company at 800/831-1525 or online at http://www.breathingsystems.com/ air-breathing- systems.html