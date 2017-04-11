 
Industry News





Vote Today for $100K - Lake Hopatcong Foundation Applies for a Floating Classroom Grant

 
 
LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Lake Hopatcong Foundation needs your votes to win up to $100,000 in grant funding to purchase a 40-foot, custom-built covered pontoon boat for a floating classroom. Vote daily from April 12 through May 12 at www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org/vote for the foundation to win a grant from A Community Thrives (ACT), USA TODAY NETWORK'S nation-wide philanthropic program. The program enables community members to act on ideas that improve the people, organizations, government, and businesses around them by equipping them with the resources they need to thrive.

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is seeking the grant to purchase a floating classroom vessel that will hold full classes of students and other groups. The best way to ensure healthy lakes in the future is to educate people today. The floating classroom would allow the foundation to bring students and people of all ages onto the lake to provide a hands-on experience to learn about fresh water ecology and how to help protect our lakes. After spending time on the floating classroom participants will gain new knowledge, skills and values that cultivate environmentally responsible behavior.

To be eligible for a grant of either $50,000 or $100,000, the Lake Hopatcong Floating Classroom must be in the top 10 voted submissions in the education category to be considered a finalist. A panel of judges will then determine the top three applicants in each category who will be awarded grants. VOTE ONCE EVERY DAY for the Lake Hopatcong Floating Classroom. Get your friends, families neighbors, anyone you know to vote every day through May 12, 2017.

"Back in 2015 online voters rallied behind the foundation to successfully win a $10,000 grant" said Donna Macalle-Holly, Lake Hopatcong Foundation Acting Executive Director. "Although it was a frenzied voting period, it was a lot of fun for the community because the foundation was running neck and neck with the Lake George Association.  This time, however, will be different since online voters will not see how many votes are being cast, but voting is still very important for the foundation to be a grant finalist in the top 10. Please vote!"

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of "improving Lake Hopatcong for all, now and in the years to come." Launched in 2012, the Lake Hopatcong Foundation aims to improve and enhance the lake experience and environment. Initiatives range from invasive species prevention to lake education to improved safety, and more. To learn more, visit www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org.

