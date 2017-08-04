News By Tag
Fifth Annual "LHF Lake Loop" Set For September 24, 2017
A Bike, Paddle, Run or Dog Walk Fitness Event To Support Lake Hopatcong
The event includes three scenic routes to bike around Lake Hopatcong (riders can choose a 20-mile, 40-mile, or 62-mile challenge), as well as a 1.5-mile or 5K adventure walk or trail run on the State Park grounds and a 2.5 mile paddling route on Lake Hopatcong, off the State Park beach. Participants are able to rent a kayak, canoe or paddle board for the event during the online registration process.
Last year's dog walk option will return so furry friends can enjoy the adventure trail run/walk path from 8am-10:30am. Dogs must be on a leash no longer than six foot and individuals will need to clean up after their pooch. Pet food and supplies will also be collected and donated to a local animal shelter.
This is not a timed event and attendees can do any combination of the activities they choose. Starting times have been staggered to allow individuals to partake of multiple events. Registration is available for individuals or teams at www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org/
"We really rely on participants to take the next step and create a fundraising page to help us raise much needed monies to do the work we do," said Jennifer DeWitt, Lake Hopatcong Foundation Development Director. "Once registered, an email is sent giving quick and easy instructions on setting up an individual or team Crowdrise fundraising page. We also have a fundraising toolkit available to assist. Any amount raised can make a huge impact for us."
Prizes and perks—including a VIP tent—will be awarded to the top fundraising individuals that raise $500 or more. VIP participants that raise $1,000 or more will receive a gorgeous Lake Hopatcong blanket.
All LHF Lake Loop partakers receive free food and drink the day of the event provided by local restaurants, a t-shirt and entertainment by several area bands.
A plethora of sponsorships opportunities are available and begin at just $100. Contact Jennifer DeWitt at jennifer@lakehopatcongfoundation.org for more information.
"Lake Hopatcong provides a beautiful setting for this fitness event. Whether you are competitive cyclist or someone who enjoys getting out in nature, you can choose your challenge and go at your own pace ride, run, walk or paddle," said Lake Loop Chairwoman, Becky Rubenstein. "We hope social clubs or businesses will come as a group and encourage one another to do their best. And dressing up (yourself and/or your dog) in a costume is always welcome. We had a group wear capes while they paddle boarded and it was great fun to watch them sail across the water like super heroes."
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation will be posting photos throughout the day and encourage others to do the same with #LHFLL2017. The event has an official Facebook page www.facebook.com/
New this year: We're proud to announce that we will be sharing the inspirational message of the Kindness for Christopher movement as part of the LHF trail blazing initiative at the Boardwalk Blast at Nolan's Point hosted by Live the Lake NJ on Sunday, September 3 (rain date Sunday, September 10) and Lake Loop participants will be able to paint a rock on Sunday, September 24. We will be painting #kindnessforchristopher inspirational rocks at both events to be placed around the trail that the Lake Hopatcong Foundation is currently blazing through the Borough of Hopatcong.
For more details on the Lake Hopatcong trail, visit the trails page at lakehopatcongfoundation.org/
Sponsors for this year's LHF Lake Loop include: CKW, LLC, C.P. Painting, Inc., Henry O. Baker Insurance Group, Lawrence and Triste Brooks, Live the Lake NJ, Magnolia Development, MarineMax, Marty's Reliable Cycle, Nisivoccia, Ramsey Outdoor, Re/Max House Values, TapSnap, Townhomes at Mariner's Pointe, Stone Water, Cambiotti's Café, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Express, Sal's Pizza.
The annual event started with biking around the lake from a church parking lot in 2013, grew to include the bike challenge and a family-friendly walk out of Nixon Elementary School's parking lot in 2014, and in 2015 the paddling component, led by a local paddling club called the Lake Hopatcong Paddlers, and an adventure trail run/walk organized by the Salt Shakers Running Club was added and the event moved to the larger venue of Hopatcong State Park. In 2016, a dog walk rounded out the festivities.
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission of "improving Lake Hopatcong for all, now and in the years to come."
Contact
Jennifer DeWitt, Development Director
***@lakehopatcongfoundation.org
