 
News By Tag
* Lake Hopatcong
* Festival
* Mother S Day Gifts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake Hopatcong
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130

Lake Hopatcong Foundation's 4th Annual Block Party Is Just Around the Corner

 
 
Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party
Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lake Hopatcong
* Festival
* Mother S Day Gifts

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Lake Hopatcong - New Jersey - US

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is just five weeks away. This must attend event celebrates New Jersey's largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. The fourth-annual event, to be held from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, May 13, 2017 (rain or shine), at Hopatcong State Park, will bring together businesses, community groups, craft vendors, food trucks and local restaurants. There will be a children's area, demonstrations, bands and opportunities to have a short boat ride provided by Bridge Marina and Lake Hopatcong Cruises. Limited parking is available at the Hopatcong State Park with a suggested donation of $6. Free, offsite parking is located in nearby lots with free shuttle services to and from the park.

"We are looking for a plethora of volunteers to help make the day run smoothly," said Jennifer DeWitt, Development Director of the Lake Hopatcong Foundation. "We need folks in the morning and the afternoon and all day. It's a lot of fun to volunteer with your friends and you get a souvenir t-shirt to remember the day. It's easy to register on our website http://www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org."

Each zone of the Block Party will host a plethora of vendors where attendees can browse unique gift items (just in time for Mother's Day) as well as food, services, products and learn about the missions of non-profit organizations. Guests can stop by the Information Booth and pick up a free drawstring cinch bag provided by the premiere sponsor, Live the Lake. There is a family train ride and kids ages 12 and under can participate in a park wide scavenger hunt. The Lake Hopatcong Foundation will be running a 50/50 raffle and a series of demonstrations will take place including a trophy fish presentation by the Knee Deep Club, a Kung Fu presentation by Ancient Fighting Arts and the Jefferson Fire Department Defender will have a water display to name just a few. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music ranging from acoustic covers to Irish to country rock with these bands: Angela Evans Duo, Paddy and the Pale Boys and Glenn Roberts Band.  To keep track of the fun post photos on social media and use the official hashtag for the event #LHFBP2017.

At the LHF booths (located in Zone A-P), visitors can learn more about the foundation and the initiatives including a new trails system around Lake Hopatcong, sign-up for volunteer opportunities, purchase 50/50 raffles tickets and LHF merchandise, renew your LHF membership or become a new member.  And be sure to stop by to learn what's going on with the Lake Hopatcong Train Station restoration.

The Hudson Farm Spring Charity Walk will take place the following weekend on Saturday, May 20, 2017. This year's hike and tour will benefit: The Lake Hopatcong Foundation, The Hopatcong Foundation Fire Department, Hopatcong PBA Local 149 & Explorers, The Hopatcong Ambulance Squad, Hopatcong CERT, Hopatcong PTO's and Project Graduation, Scouts of Hopatcong and several of Hopatcong's Youth Sports Organizations. It is free to participate and interested individuals can pre-registration the day of the LHF Block Party at the Hudson Farm Spring Charity Hike booth located in Zone A-P, Booth # 11.

This year's LHF Block Party Sponsors include: Live the Lake, Bath Fitter, Blue Diamond, Bridge Marina, County College of Morris, Culligan of New Jersey, DeFeo's Marina, Exigent, EZ Dock Innovations/Sportman's Marina, FirstEnergy Foundation, Fulton Bank of New Jersey, Garrity, Graham, Murphy, Garofalo & Flinn, Hopatcong Dental Associates, Kula Yoga and Wellness, Lake Hopatcong Dunkin' Donuts, Lake Hopatcong Historical Museum, Lake Hopatcong Racing Association, Lake Hopatcong Marine/San Bar Marina, Marine Max, Mid-Atlantic Water Proofing, Moreau Regime Cosmetics, New York Life New Jersey, Pediatric Dental Associates of Randolph, Picatinny Arsenal – Family and MWR, Power Home Remodeling, QuickChek, Raare Solutions LLC, Roxbury Register, Solar City, Starfish Aquatic Club, Inc., Tap Into Roxbury, The Townhomes at Mariner's Point.

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission of "improving Lake Hopatcong for all, now and in the years to come." The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is part of the group's effort to bring together the four towns and two counties that surround Lake Hopatcong and celebrate as a united community.

Contact
Jennifer DeWitt
***@lakehopatcongfoundation.org
End
Source:
Email:***@lakehopatcongfoundation.org Email Verified
Tags:Lake Hopatcong, Festival, Mother S Day Gifts
Industry:Event
Location:Lake Hopatcong - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lake Hopatcong Foundation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share