Lake Hopatcong Foundation's 4th Annual Block Party Is Just Around the Corner
"We are looking for a plethora of volunteers to help make the day run smoothly," said Jennifer DeWitt, Development Director of the Lake Hopatcong Foundation. "We need folks in the morning and the afternoon and all day. It's a lot of fun to volunteer with your friends and you get a souvenir t-shirt to remember the day. It's easy to register on our website http://www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org."
Each zone of the Block Party will host a plethora of vendors where attendees can browse unique gift items (just in time for Mother's Day) as well as food, services, products and learn about the missions of non-profit organizations. Guests can stop by the Information Booth and pick up a free drawstring cinch bag provided by the premiere sponsor, Live the Lake. There is a family train ride and kids ages 12 and under can participate in a park wide scavenger hunt. The Lake Hopatcong Foundation will be running a 50/50 raffle and a series of demonstrations will take place including a trophy fish presentation by the Knee Deep Club, a Kung Fu presentation by Ancient Fighting Arts and the Jefferson Fire Department Defender will have a water display to name just a few. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music ranging from acoustic covers to Irish to country rock with these bands: Angela Evans Duo, Paddy and the Pale Boys and Glenn Roberts Band. To keep track of the fun post photos on social media and use the official hashtag for the event #LHFBP2017.
At the LHF booths (located in Zone A-P), visitors can learn more about the foundation and the initiatives including a new trails system around Lake Hopatcong, sign-up for volunteer opportunities, purchase 50/50 raffles tickets and LHF merchandise, renew your LHF membership or become a new member. And be sure to stop by to learn what's going on with the Lake Hopatcong Train Station restoration.
The Hudson Farm Spring Charity Walk will take place the following weekend on Saturday, May 20, 2017. This year's hike and tour will benefit: The Lake Hopatcong Foundation, The Hopatcong Foundation Fire Department, Hopatcong PBA Local 149 & Explorers, The Hopatcong Ambulance Squad, Hopatcong CERT, Hopatcong PTO's and Project Graduation, Scouts of Hopatcong and several of Hopatcong's Youth Sports Organizations. It is free to participate and interested individuals can pre-registration the day of the LHF Block Party at the Hudson Farm Spring Charity Hike booth located in Zone A-P, Booth # 11.
This year's LHF Block Party Sponsors include: Live the Lake, Bath Fitter, Blue Diamond, Bridge Marina, County College of Morris, Culligan of New Jersey, DeFeo's Marina, Exigent, EZ Dock Innovations/
The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission of "improving Lake Hopatcong for all, now and in the years to come." The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is part of the group's effort to bring together the four towns and two counties that surround Lake Hopatcong and celebrate as a united community.
Jennifer DeWitt
***@lakehopatcongfoundation.org
