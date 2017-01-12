 
Industry News





Lake Hopatcong Foundation's 4th Annual Block Party Set for May 13, 2017

LAKE HOPATCONG, N.J. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is once again set to be a day that celebrates New Jersey's largest lake: from recreation and leisure to business and everyday living. The fourth-annual event, to be held from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Hopatcong State Park, will bring together organizations and businesses, bands, on-the-water demonstrations, craft vendors, boat rides, food trucks and restaurants, a train ride, children's area, and more, for a day to celebrate all facets of Lake Hopatcong life.

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit is hosting this event and looking for a  variety of vendors including non-profit organizations, businesses, craft vendors, and food sales. Each vendor will have a 10-foot by 10-foot booth space to showcase their wares or services to visitors. Food vendors will have 10-foot by 20-foot booth space. Areas for food trucks are also available. The expected attendance for 2017 is 3,000 visitors.

The cost of booth space (before March 15, 2017) is $25 for local non-profits,$75 for non-local non-profits, $75 for local businesses, $50 local craft vendors, $75 for non-local craft vendors, $150 for local food vendors, and or $200 for non-local food vendors. New this year: Premium booth spaces located at the end of each aisle for $325.00. Local vendors are those within the four towns that surround Lake Hopatcong (Hopatcong, Jefferson, Mt. Arlington, and Roxbury). After March 15, 2017, all prices increase by $25.

For arts related businesses or non-profits within the four towns that surround Lake Hopatcong, there is an opportunity to do a 10-minute demonstration. To be eligible for a spot, businesses or groups must purchase a booth and then contact Jennifer DeWitt for more details.

There are also multiple sponsorship opportunities available, which allow for pre-event and day-of-event publicity. Sponsorships range from $500 - $10,000 and a variety of benefits are included at each level.

Anyone who is interested in participating in the day by registering for a booth or sponsorship can email blockparty@lakehopatcongfoundation.org or call the Lake Hopatcong Foundation office at 973-663-2500. Registration can also be completed online at www.lakehopatcongfoundation.org.

"The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party has shown to be a day that celebrates all that is best about the lake and the surrounding community," said Lake Hopatcong Foundation development director Jennifer DeWitt. "We have some really exciting things happening this year for our sponsors and vendors including a food court and the ability to choose your booth space. Last year, we sold out on March 17th so early registration is key to being part of this fun-filled day."

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission of "improving Lake Hopatcong for all, now and in the years to come." The Lake Hopatcong Foundation Block Party is part of the group's effort to bring together the four towns and two counties that surround Lake Hopatcong and celebrate as a united community.

