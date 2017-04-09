 
April 2017
Hoj Engineering Named Best Business for South Salt Lake Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Hoj Engineering was recently named the best business for South Salt Lake, UT. Hoj Engineering was started by Henning Hoj as a warehouse crane company and has grown with the guidance of his sons Peter Hoj and Tim Hoj to encompass everything needed to run a warehouse and distribution center. In 2016, the 52-year old company moved to South Salt Lake's new Riverfront development at 3700 S. 700 West from just a few blocks farther south. The Hoj business is a hybrid of engineering, manufacturing, wholesale supplier, installer, and maintenance service.

Hoj Engineering provides warehouse equipment (shelving, forklifts, and cranes) and also high tech supply chain solutions to help companies speed up the whole process of filling and shipping orders and inventory. The company has helped other corporations around the globe change the way they do business—converting to iPads and automation to fulfill orders and track inventory. The interior architecture is as modern as their approach to doing business.

About Hoj Engineering & Sales Co. Inc.:

Hoj Engineering, based in Utah, with clients throughout the United States, are a leader in warehouse distribution consulting and material handling solutions. Hoj (pronounce Hoy) opened their doors more than fifty years ago as an engineering-driven family business with a mission to change the industry. Today Hoj Engineering & Sales Company operates with 150 employees and over 50 service vehicles.

Tim Hoj, CEO of the company, shared that all at the firm are passionate for providing the most rigorous and creative design solutions, backed up by exceptional customer service and friendly, caring people. Hoj Engineering's goal is to extend the boundaries of modern material handling and logistics, one customer at a time.

Hoj Engineering specializes in internal logistic design, space utilization, productivity and process improvement studies, and app driven inventory management solutions.  The company provides support to the distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing industries throughout the United States. Some of their satisfied customers include Sparkle in Pink, Pitman Creek Wholesale, Backcountry.com, and CampSaver.com. Contact Hoj Engineering at http://www.hoj.net/contact-us/.

