Hoj Engineering Named Best Business for South Salt Lake Utah
Hoj Engineering provides warehouse equipment (shelving, forklifts, and cranes) and also high tech supply chain solutions to help companies speed up the whole process of filling and shipping orders and inventory. The company has helped other corporations around the globe change the way they do business—converting to iPads and automation to fulfill orders and track inventory. The interior architecture is as modern as their approach to doing business.
About Hoj Engineering & Sales Co. Inc.:
Hoj Engineering, based in Utah, with clients throughout the United States, are a leader in warehouse distribution consulting and material handling solutions. Hoj (pronounce Hoy) opened their doors more than fifty years ago as an engineering-
Tim Hoj, CEO of the company, shared that all at the firm are passionate for providing the most rigorous and creative design solutions, backed up by exceptional customer service and friendly, caring people. Hoj Engineering's goal is to extend the boundaries of modern material handling and logistics, one customer at a time.
Hoj Engineering specializes in internal logistic design, space utilization, productivity and process improvement studies, and app driven inventory management solutions. The company provides support to the distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing industries throughout the United States. Some of their satisfied customers include Sparkle in Pink, Pitman Creek Wholesale, Backcountry.com, and CampSaver.com. Contact Hoj Engineering at http://www.hoj.net/
