Affordable Woocoommerce ebay integration ensures hassle free selling on eBay

-- To all the Woocommerce sellers' fraternity, Cedcommerce is pleased to announce the launch of the Woocommerce eBay integration that enables woo-commerce store owners to sell on Ebay.com.Speaking on the launch, the Founders and Directors of Cedcommerce, Abhishek Jaiswal, and Himanshu Rauthan reiterated their commitment towards developing cost competitive, robust and user-friendly e-commerce tools.Himanshu Rauthan said,Abhishek Jaiswal added to the discussion,Variable Product Upload2.Import product from eBay3.Split Variation4.Private Listing5.Order Listing6.Sync Inventory7.Seller Dashboard8.Report about Product sales9.Integration with 3rd party auto fulfillment companies: Shipstation and ShipworksThis extension comes with a dedicated account manager as soon as the online sellers purchase it. The dedicated account manager, then, provides expert training and makes online sellers familiar with eBay marketplace integration. Also, the manager helps sellers with uploading of products.The newly launched Woocommerce eBay integration extension is compatible with the latest version of Woocommerce – 3.0.0 which makes Woocommerce stores more functional and easy to operate.The Woocommerce eBay integration can befrom the Cedcommerce website – Woocommerce ebay Integration – where the extension is priced at $100 with an initial launch discount of $49.Also, with extension comes Expert Training, support, new features being added periodically and all future upgrades without any extra FEE.Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed family highly popular Integrations connecting online sellers with marketplaces across the diverse platforms. And it is being app being used by 1000+ sellers across United Stated of America. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.