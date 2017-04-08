News By Tag
Affordable Woocoommerce ebay integration ensures hassle free selling on eBay
The new woocommerce eBay Integration extension, woocommerce 3.0.0 compatible, enables sellers offer their products on eBay.
Speaking on the launch, the Founders and Directors of Cedcommerce, Abhishek Jaiswal, and Himanshu Rauthan reiterated their commitment towards developing cost competitive, robust and user-friendly e-commerce tools.
Himanshu Rauthan said, We have been heavily involved in the WordPress Tools development. And there was a need for an integration extension that could connect all the Woocommerce users with eBay, as the multi-channel selling is the future.
Abhishek Jaiswal added to the discussion, What market and sellers want is effective utilization of their resources where multichannel selling extensions have a huge role to play.
The Woocommerce eBay integration extension has following features:
1.Variable Product Upload
2.Import product from eBay
3.Split Variation
4.Private Listing
5.Order Listing
6.Sync Inventory
7.Seller Dashboard
8.Report about Product sales
9.Integration with 3rd party auto fulfillment companies: Shipstation and Shipworks
On-the-Go Integration:
This extension comes with a dedicated account manager as soon as the online sellers purchase it. The dedicated account manager, then, provides expert training and makes online sellers familiar with eBay marketplace integration. Also, the manager helps sellers with uploading of products.
Compatible with Woocommerce 3.0.0
The newly launched Woocommerce eBay integration extension is compatible with the latest version of Woocommerce – 3.0.0 which makes Woocommerce stores more functional and easy to operate.
Pricing and Availability:
The Woocommerce eBay integration can be downloaded (http://cedcommerce.com/
Also, with extension comes Expert Training, support, new features being added periodically and all future upgrades without any extra FEE.
About Cedcommerce:
Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed family highly popular Integrations connecting online sellers with marketplaces across the diverse platforms. And it is being app being used by 1000+ sellers across United Stated of America. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.
Contact
cedcommerce
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
End
