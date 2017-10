Another Feather in Cap for CedCommerce, becomes Official Fruugo Channel partner

Establishing its foothold in MultiChannel E-commerce vertical, CedCommerce is now Channel partner of Fruugo.com - A UK based ecommerce marketplace.

--– Tuesday morning came with a delight as CedCommerce added another feather in its cap as it became the Official Channel Integration Partner of UK Based e-commerce marketplace – Fruugo.com. Earlier, CedCommerce also got the partnership of Walmart.com, Newegg.com, and Sears.com.Addressing the colleagues at this moment the company co-founders – Abhishek Jaiswal and Himanshu Rauthan – said, "".It is to be noted that earlier all the e-commerce marketplace companies with who CedCommerce partnered with – Walmart, Sears, and Newegg - were US based.They also said, "."The CedCommerce provides inventory listing & Order and Inventory management software for small and medium businesses. The company offers both Plugin based and SaaS-based solution enabling online sellers cutting across all the framework use its highly affordable solutions.The major framework with which company provides multi-channel marketing solutions are – Magento (both 1 & 2), Shopify, Woocommerce, wcj Bigcommerce, Opencart, 3dcart and other.Currently, Magento and Woocommerce users can connect their online stores with Fruugo marketplace and offer their products on this U.K. based marketplace.Multi-Channel e-commerce integration constitutes the core functionalities of CedCommerce and within 9 months of its inception in Multi-Channel vertical, the company has over 3500+ customers who have earned 500,000+ and in the process have sold $20,000,000+worth GMV.Headquartered at U.K., the company was previously based out of Finland. The company is now combined with British Directory Technologies Limited (DTL). The company has 1,000,000+ products of 1000+ brands and 100+ retailers listed on its platform.Established in 2010, Multi-channel e-commerce solution constitutes the core functionalities of CedCommerce.com. The company is the official partner of various e-commerce marketplaces. The company provides integration with 30+ marketplaces with 25+ e-commerce frameworks.SeeMore: https://goo.gl/ S2gSje