September 2017





Cedcommerce connects Bigcommerce with Newegg, enables users to plan for Cyber Monday

Famous for the sale of Computer related products, Bigcommerce users can now offer their products at Neweggc.com the best website to be at for CyberMonday.
 
 
Cedcommerce connects Bigcommerce with Newegg
Cedcommerce connects Bigcommerce with Newegg
 
OREGON CITY, Ore. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Enabling Bigcommerce users to prepare for the festive fever that lies ahead – Thanksgiving, Black Friday and, most importantly, Cyber Monday – CedCommerce has launched Newegg Bigcommerce app.

The app connects the Bigcommerce to the Newegg.com, popular for the sale of computer related products and peripherals enabling Bigcommerce store owners to capitalize on the Cyber Monday Sales – the highest sales grosser day of the year and known for the sales of electronics and gadgets.

Latest in the long-list of Multi-Channel Apps

The app is the latest addition to the CedCommerce's extensive Multichannel listing product line. The app enables Bigcommerce users to feed all the product critical data on the Newegg, so as to list the products for sale. Users can receive orders and create shipment from their online store preventing them from juggling between multiple account.

The Bumper Sale Season Ahead:

As per the data released by Adobe (http://news.adobe.com/press-release/marketing-cloud/media-alert-adobe-data-shows-cyber-monday-largest-online-sales-day), 27 (out of 28 days) last year from November 1- 28, raked the sales over $1 billion each day and overall $39.9 billion dollars and Cyber monday being the highest grosser with $3.39 billion dollar

Also, the recent conducted study by UPS and comScore states that 97% online shoppers browse on online marketplaces, therefore compelling 3p sellers to adapt multichannel strategy as well.

Specifications and Features:

1. Import product: Import all the products from your BigCommerce store to the Newegg Integration app and list them.

2. Edit Product Information: Real time synchronization of inventory from BigCommerce store to the app and from the app to the Newegg.com.

3. Manage Orders: The app auto accepts the orders imports it to your BigCommerce store.

4. Update Information through CSV: Update Edit Product(s) information like price, inventory etc and bulk retire product on Newegg.com through CSV.

5. Products Custom wcj Pricing: To compensate the commission, charged by Newegg, vendors can freely moderate prices (different pricing from BigCommerce store) on Newegg.

Availability and Pricing:

The app can be downloaded from the CedCommerce website by visiting the product page: https://cedcommerce.com/bigcommerce-extensions/newegg-big... and is priced at $499.

However, with the current CedCommerce #DealNovember Sale offer, the pricing drops to $375 with a 25% off. Sellers can avail the benefits by using Promocode: SAVE25 at the checkout.

About CedCommerce:

Established in 2010, CedCommerce enables Bigcommerce users offer their products on the largest e-commerce marketplaces of US – Walmart, Jet.com, Newegg.com and Sears.com. The company is official Channel Partner of Walmart.com, Newegg.com and Sears.com. It has 2000+ active user base, who have created 300,000+ orders and earned 10,000,000+ in GMV.

Company CedCommerce
Contact Name Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
End
Source:CedCommerce
Email:***@cedcommerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Newegg Bigcommerce app, Multi-Channel Apps, Newegg Integration app
Industry:Business
Location:Oregon City - Oregon - United States
Subject:Services
