CedCommerce becomes Official sponsor of "A Day with Shopify"
CedCommerce becomes proud sponsors of Indian leg of A Day with Shopify to be held on November 3rd 2017 at Vivanta by Taj, Bangalore.
A day with Shopify is a movable event organized by the Shopify to nurture its ecosystem year around. Before the Bangalore edition, Shopify has already organized the event in New York City (U.S.), Bristol (England) and Vancouver (Canada).
What the event entails:
It is more than a meetup it is an event that provides content provided by partners for partners. It focuses on peer collaboration and connection and enables attendees to gain actionable takeaways to grow business; validation of the efforts and demystification of business decisions and skill exchanges.
First the CedCommerce Co-Founder and CEO, Abhishek Jaiswal, broke the news of sponsorship on his LinkedIn profile wherein a blog post (Tryst with Shopify: From Scratch to Sponsors) he recalled his short and speedy journey where he talked about in a short span of time their team was able to launch products – multi-channel wcj listing apps and Shopify mobile app builder.
The Co-founder reminisced his journey and wrote, "Being in e-commerce development industry from the early in 2010, I was aware of the Shopify from the very beginning and have seen their growth from close quarters. And it would be an understatement to say that I'm a huge fan of their business operation style" and hoped their association will grow from strength to strength.
A Day with Shopify, Bangalore:
Scheduled to be held at Bangalore, A day with Shopify promises actions of usual high level business events with Keynote Speakers, Networking Breaks, Expert talks. The two most important sessions are How India Can Build Apps for World and Understanding APIs for high-volume businesses.
Event Schedule:
The event is scheduled to be held at November 3rd 2017, from 9:30 A.M. to 5:30 A.M. at Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore.
About Shopify:
Used by 500,000+ small, medium and big businesses alike, Shopify is a pioneer SaaS based online website builder platform. It enables users to build their website from scratch and publish within hours and for the flexibility the platform offers and the community it has nurtured with thousands of supporting apps, the company is becoming a leader in website development.
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, CedCommerce is an e-commerce web and tool development company which started its Shopify related development last year and since then it has developed Shopify Multi-Channel Apps – Walmart, Jet, Newegg – enabling sellers to list their products on these marketplaces and MageNative a Shopify app builder enabling sellers to turn their Shopify store into feature rich app.
See More: https://adws.shopify.com/
