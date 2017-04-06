Entertainment Industry Professionals Join the Enchanted Closet GIRL$ Program for Real VS Reality

Girls program examines girls' perceptions of reality shows and media influences on their self-esteem, beliefs, and behaviors while encouraging them to believe in and be their authentic selves

Enchanted Closet, Inc.

Bonita C. Johnson

678-779-8551

bonita@enchantedcloset.org

-- Created by Enchanted Closet GIRL$ for girls.offers a lively and thought-provoking discussion with girls and adults who have worked in front of and behind the camera in the television, entertainment, and media industries.Visual images form impressions and impressions influence beliefs and behavior. Have you wondered how the youth are impacted by reality shows and other media images? Can they distinguish real versus reality? Do they compare themselves to television stars? These questions and more will be answered during the program on Saturday, April 15, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Yomi Studio located at 645 Shelton Ave. Atlanta, GA 30310.Guest speaker William Leecan stated, "as a graphic designer, I've worked with images in print and online media for more than twenty-five years. I understand the power of media and how it can shape and form ideas about beauty, trends and social constructs. I'm excited about the upcoming opportunity to share my thoughts and advice, along with a panel of industry professionals, atThe invited speakers include Leah Bostic, Jamel Latimore, William Leecan, Georgia Me, Jennifer Montgomery, Kimanni Thompson, and Nakeisha Turk. They have been involved with a variety of shows and movies including the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Project Runway Threads, Empire, Precious, The Monique Show, Madea Goes to Jail, Def Poetry, The Hunger Games, Kicking and Screaming, Survivor's Remorse, and Family Feud. They will provide different perspectives as some are actors, directors, writers, and producers. One panelist was the makeup artist on a top reality show and two panelists have competed on reality shows. Additionally, one panelist is a casting agent, and another is an Emmy, Tony, Peabody, Kuumba, and Bafta Award winner."This is an incredible opportunity for girls to learn the "real" from industry experts. In addition, girls will have the opportunity to network, create and pitch their own reality show, stated Bonita C. Johnson, President & CEO of the Enchanted Closet. During the adolescent years, girls are impressionable and susceptible to outside influences and feelings of low self-esteem. The Enchanted Closet strives to equip them with the tools necessary to gain enhanced self-awareness, self-esteem, and self-sufficiency. We want them to be empowered, to believe in and be their best authentic selves.": Girls 12-19 years old and industry professionalsSaturday, April 15, 10:00 am - 1:00 pmYomi Studio, 645 Shelton Ave. Atlanta, GA 30310(West End and Adair Park area)Free(Breakfast items and lunch will be provided)Prior to the formation of the Enchanted Closet in 2003, prom season was a stressful time for many metropolitan Atlanta girls living in low-income families, foster care, and group homes. Families faced very tough decisions as they contemplated what bills they would not pay to afford their daughters the lifetime experience of going to prom. The Enchanted Closet, Inc. serves as a valuable resource and has saved families over $1,750,000. By providing over 6500 girls with formal dresses for prom, homecoming, graduation, and other special occasions, families have been able to direct their limited funds to maintaining their households, paying for healthcare, senior and college application fees.The Enchanted Closet's GIRL$ Service-Learning Program has aided the development of and enhanced the self-awareness, self-esteem, and self-sufficiency of more than 500 middle and high school girls at-risk for lower educational attainment, abuse, human trafficking, pregnancy, poor health and other adverse conditions. Go to www.enchantedcloset.org to view more information about the Enchanted Closet. @EClosetAtlanta on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.