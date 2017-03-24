News By Tag
* Atlanta
* Teens
* Prom
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Enchanted Closet equips girls with skills to use beyond prom night through PROM Prep 101
Atlanta-based organization provides program to empower and encourage young ladies to succeed
The Enchanted Closet hosts PROM Prep 101 as part of their mission to prepare girls for social and professional milestones. The program will show young ladies how to be poised, responsible, observant and mannerly from various presenters: MsNickee Mack of Diva Day International Modeling Agency presenting "Hair and Skin Care, Makeup Tips and How to Walk Gracefully and Properly in Heels"; Cole Parker of Divas in Defense presenting "Self-Love and Self-Defense";
Registration is open for girls, ages 12-19, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/
MsNickee Mack, Diva Day International Modeling Agency
MsNickee Mack is the CEO and Founder of Diva Day International, a full service modeling, makeup and talent development agency. Diva Day has worked with a number of events, reality shows and videos including the Bronner Brothers Hair Show, Lifetime Television, Project Curves, Atlanta International Fashion Week and the Tupac Shakur Charity Benefit. A valued Enchanted Closet community partner, Diva Day has collaborated with the organization to offer a variety of programming to enhance the self-esteem of girls.
Karen Kennedy, Lady Blossoms Finishing School for Girls
Karen Kennedy, an etiquette coach and professional speaker, is the Founder and Executive Director of Lady Blossoms Finishing School for Girls (LadyBlossoms.com)
Cole Parker, Divas in Defense
Divas in Defense was started by two brothers who witnessed domestic violence first hand. The mission of Divas in Defense is to empower women of all ages with the training and tools imperative to their personal safety and the safety of their families. Through fun, instinctive learning; women gain the knowledge to protect and arm themselves while gaining confidence to be Fierce and Fabulous! Divas in Defense has had extensive television coverage and even appeared on an episode of Bravo's hit series, Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Natalie Freeman, Grady Teen Services
With over 10 years of experience, Natalie Freeman has worked as an Adolescent Counselor and now Health Educator at Grady Teen Services. She has a strong passion to encourage and empower the youth to take action over their reproductive health and take value in who they are as individuals. Her role as a Health Educator has also given her the opportunity to train over 500 teens to become Teen Leaders and Peer Educators. Natalie enjoys her involvement in community outreach where she can educate the youth on human sexuality. Her career goal is to be impactful in aiding change for our youth, while encouraging them to become healthy and responsible adults.
About The Enchanted Closet:
The Enchanted Closet is a volunteer-run, private non-profit service organization whose mission is to physically, mentally, and emotionally outfit Metro Atlanta high school girls from low-income families through programs that prepare them for social and professional milestones. The Enchanted Closet began in 2003 as a project to provide prom dresses to teenage girls whose families were financially challenged. To date, the Enchanted Closet has outfitted over 6500 girls for special occasions. The Enchanted Closet also offers a GIRL$™ Service-Learning Program throughout the year to increase the self awareness, self esteem, and self sufficiency of girls. The organization is celebrating its 15th Prom Dress Giveaway season. For more information, visit the Enchanted Closet Web site at enchantedcloset.org.
Media Contact
Enchanted Closet, Inc.
Bonita C. Johnson
404-221-3498
bonita@enchantedcloset.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse