 
News By Tag
* Network Security
* UTM Firewall
* Small Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


New UTM Firewall Announced by Calyptix Security

Huge improvement in RAM and processing power for new AE1400.
 
 
AE1400
AE1400
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Network Security
* UTM Firewall
* Small Business

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Products

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Calyptix Security has unveiled the latest addition to its signature AccessEnforcer product line: the AE1400. The new unified threat management firewall boasts faster processor speeds as well as improved device efficiency.

The latest AccessEnforcer model is equipped with 8GB of ECC RAM. This is a huge improvement from the 1GB of RAM found in the AE1200, which is being replaced by the AE1400 in the AccessEnforcer line-up.

The AE1400 is also powered by a 2.0 GHz CPU. This offers partners a .2 GHz improvement over its predecessor.

"Rolling out the AE1400 was our solution to growing internet speeds, especially in regards to our partners who are currently fiber users or who are looking to upgrade in the future", said Ben Yarborough, CEO, Calyptix Security.

Additional benefits the AE1400 offers include compatibility with a new software version expected to be announced later in the quarter, version 4 hardware, and twice the storage of the AE1200 (1 TB HDD vs 500 GB HDD).

Below is more technical information on the device:

AE1400
Max. Users Allowed:  Unlimited
Max. Users Recommended:  50
Throughput:  500 Mbps
CPU:  Intel Atom (2.0 GHz)
CPU Cores:  2
CPU Threads:  2
RAM:  8 GB
NIC: 6 x GbE
Form Factor: Desktop

Rackmount kits for the AE1400 are available.

The AE1400 will replace the AE1200 in the AccessEnforcer line-up. All AE1200 models with active service subscriptions will continue to receive service, including firmware updates, security updates, and tech support.

Service plans for the new model follow the same terms for all standard AccessEnforcer UTM firewalls, with a single price including all security features offered by Calyptix.

Standard features include automatic security updates, automatic firmware updates, email filtering, web filtering, VPN, automatic reporting, intrusion detection and prevention, and more.

About Calyptix Security
Calyptix Security ( http://www.calyptix.com/ )is dedicated to helping small businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship product, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about security and focus on winning. Developed, built, and serviced in the U.S., AccessEnforcer is a flexible network security device that allows MSPs and VARs to provide security services that fits their needs and business models.

Contact
Rachel Hawkins
***@calyptix.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calyptix.com Email Verified
Tags:Network Security, UTM Firewall, Small Business
Industry:Technology
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share