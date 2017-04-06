News By Tag
New UTM Firewall Announced by Calyptix Security
Huge improvement in RAM and processing power for new AE1400.
The latest AccessEnforcer model is equipped with 8GB of ECC RAM. This is a huge improvement from the 1GB of RAM found in the AE1200, which is being replaced by the AE1400 in the AccessEnforcer line-up.
The AE1400 is also powered by a 2.0 GHz CPU. This offers partners a .2 GHz improvement over its predecessor.
"Rolling out the AE1400 was our solution to growing internet speeds, especially in regards to our partners who are currently fiber users or who are looking to upgrade in the future", said Ben Yarborough, CEO, Calyptix Security.
Additional benefits the AE1400 offers include compatibility with a new software version expected to be announced later in the quarter, version 4 hardware, and twice the storage of the AE1200 (1 TB HDD vs 500 GB HDD).
Below is more technical information on the device:
AE1400
Max. Users Allowed: Unlimited
Max. Users Recommended:
Throughput: 500 Mbps
CPU: Intel Atom (2.0 GHz)
CPU Cores: 2
CPU Threads: 2
RAM: 8 GB
NIC: 6 x GbE
Form Factor: Desktop
Rackmount kits for the AE1400 are available.
The AE1400 will replace the AE1200 in the AccessEnforcer line-up. All AE1200 models with active service subscriptions will continue to receive service, including firmware updates, security updates, and tech support.
Service plans for the new model follow the same terms for all standard AccessEnforcer UTM firewalls, with a single price including all security features offered by Calyptix.
Standard features include automatic security updates, automatic firmware updates, email filtering, web filtering, VPN, automatic reporting, intrusion detection and prevention, and more.
About Calyptix Security
Calyptix Security ( http://www.calyptix.com/
Rachel Hawkins
