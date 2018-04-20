 
News By Tag
* Russia
* Network Security
* UTM Firewall
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Calyptix Reports Impact of Russian Cyber Attack on AccessEnforcer® UTM Firewall

 
 
Russian Attack Technical Alert - Cover
Russian Attack Technical Alert - Cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Russia
Network Security
UTM Firewall

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Calyptix Security Corp. today published a technical report in response to warnings of a Russian cyber attack on network infrastructure devices across the globe. In the report, Calyptix describes the attack and its impact on the company's flagship product, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall.

The Russian attack aims to exploit network infrastructure devices – including routers, switches, and firewalls – at businesses and governments worldwide, according to technical alert TA18-106A, published last week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

The attack methods described affect devices with one or more of the following services enabled: Cisco Smart Install (SMI), Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE), and Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP).

"The most significant attacks described in the alert – those that leverage SMI – do not apply to AccessEnforcer," said Ben Yarbrough, CEO, Calyptix Security Corp.

The technical report from Calyptix, Russian Cyber Attack Warning and Impact on AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall (https://www.calyptix.com/wp-content/uploads/Russian-Attac...), describes the attack, the impact on AccessEnforcer, and recommendations for Calyptix partners and customers to protect their networks.

In the report, Calyptix notes AccessEnforcer does not support SMI or GRE tunneling and provides only a limited SNMP service.

The SNMP agent (version 2) in AccessEnforcer is disabled by default. Once enabled, it makes available AccessEnforcer system data to SNMP monitoring tools. The agent is read-only and cannot initiate management actions or configuration changes, according to the Calyptix report.

"SNMP agents should never be enabled on a public WAN or other untrusted network. Also, SNMP community strings should follow best practices for password complexity," according to the Calyptix report.

Authorities attribute the cyber attack to Russian state-sponsored actors and say they are targeting government organizations, private sector organizations, critical infrastructure providers, and internet service providers (ISPs). Attackers typically establish a man-in-the-middle position after compromising a device, allowing them to extract or modify device configurations, create GRE tunnels, or redirect network traffic.

For more information on the Russian cyber attack and the impact on AccessEnforcer, click the link above to download your free copy of the report.

About Calyptix Security

Calyptix Security (https://www.calyptix.com) is dedicated to helping small and medium-size businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship product, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about network security and focus on winning. Developed, built, and serviced in the U.S., AccessEnforcer is a flexible solution for MSPs and VARs to provide security that fits their needs and business models.

Contact
Rachel Hawkins
***@calyptix.com
End
Source:Calyptix Security Corp
Email:***@calyptix.com Email Verified
Tags:Russia, Network Security, UTM Firewall
Industry:Technology
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Calyptix Security PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share