Reliable Business Solutions Named 2018 Partner of the Year by Calyptix Security!
Reliable Business Solutions was chosen for its exceptional leadership in strengthening network security, improving network performance, and providing an extraordinary customer experience to its clients in and around the greater west central Ohio area.
"This award demonstrates the strength of our relationship with Calyptix and our other IT service vendors. As we enter an uncertain and shifting environment for cyber security 2018, we are in a perfect position to protect our clients' networks from threats like hackers, spam, and malware," said Rick Barhorst, President, Reliable Business Solutions.
"Our role as the trusted IT and cyber security expert for our clients, combined with our strong relationship with security vendors, allows us to give clients an enhanced level of service and security, helping to ensure the protection of their brands and their customers in an age when small businesses are under constant threat of cyber criminals and hackers," said Barhorst.
"We will continue to strengthen our bond with vendors like Calyptix, always with the goal to deliver additional benefits to our clients fsbdt – helping them to reduce costs by improving network performance and cut the risk of a cyber attack or insider threats harming their businesses."
About Reliable Business Solutions:
Reliable Business Solutions is an information technology integrator serving businesses in and around the greater west central Ohio area. Reliable Business specializes in small to medium-sized business networks, providing services such as computer network design and development, network administration and maintenance, network security, disaster recovery, managed services, as well as internet, email, and remote access solutions. Learn more at (www.reliable-
About Calyptix Security Corp:
Calyptix Security (https://www.calyptix.com) is dedicated to helping small and medium businesses secure their networks so they can raise profits, protect investments, and control technology. The company's flagship solution, AccessEnforcer UTM Firewall, makes it easy to protect SMB networks so companies can forget about network security and focus on winning.
Contact
Rick Barhorst
Reliable Business Solutions, Inc.
***@reliable-
