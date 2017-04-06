News By Tag
InOutsource Welcomes Tim Clauss as Information Governance Implementation Manager
In his role as information governance implementation manager, Clauss will guide Am Law 200 law firms as they launch policies and solutions to decrease risk, increase efficiency and lower costs.
"The explosion of data and evolving technologies pose significant challenges for law firms in terms of liability, efficiency and overall client service. Taking a holistic approach to information governance and applying best practices and solutions are imperative to reinforce law firm operations. I'm excited to join the proven team at InOutsource to help our clients achieve these goals," said Clauss.
Before joining InOutsource, Clauss co-founded and led Clauss Consulting LLC, served as vice president of solutions for Revolution Software and was a senior systems analyst for Thompson Coburn LLP.
"During his career, Tim has led hundreds of records and conflicts system projects for law firms and has experience with new software implementations, data migrations, system upgrades and firm mergers. His skills dovetail perfectly with our efforts to fortify information governance for law firms," commented Nancy Beauchemin, CRM, president and founder of InOutsource.
About Tim Clauss
Tim Clauss has long been interested in helping clients get the most from their significant investment in information governance solutions. He is a leader in the field of broad application of retention policies across disparate information repositories. He regularly combines the abilities to dive deeply into system data and explain the results to nontechnical system users. He has a long history of developing enterprise software to extend IG adoption and execution and is a skilled developer in a variety of programming languages.
A native and current resident of St. Louis, Missouri, Clauss has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Missouri – Columbia. He also has more than 20 years of experience analyzing, developing and implementing software applications for such organizations as the Kentucky Department of Public Health, CSC, DoD, Thompson Coburn, W Venture and Revolution Software.
About InOutsource
Industry-leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages law firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables clients to leverage information to drive strategy. To learn more about InOutsource and services, visit www.InOutsource.com.
