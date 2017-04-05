 
Industry News





The Cookbook Club Picnic at Topsmead!

Meet us at Topsmead State Forest in Litchfield for a special spring picnic celebration with the Cookbook Club on Wednesday, May 10 from 6:00- 7:30 p.m.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Meet us at Topsmead State Forest in Litchfield for a special spring picnic celebration!

Topsmead State Forest is located on Buell Road in Litchfield (the first road on the right off Buell Road is the entrance drive to Topsmead). We'll meet in the main parking lot. There is no cost for admission and public bathrooms are available.

Borrow one or more of our picnic-themed cookbooks that we will have on display a month before. Spend the next few weeks experimenting and come to the picnic ready to chat about your culinary adventures.

For this Cookbook Club only, when you register, we will assign you a type of food to bring (main dish, side dish, or salad). This will help us ensure that we have a balanced offering. But, that's only a jumping off point. When it comes to the exact nature of your dish, let your imagination go wild! Whether it's a new recipe or a family favorite, we look forward to eating it and talking about it.

Spring is the perfect time to share a meal with friends and embrace the beauty of nature, so let's have a picnic! But if the weather doesn't cooperate, we'll still get together at the library.

Join OWL librarians Audra MacLaren and Patricia Moore who facilitate the Cookbook Club. Both Audra and Patricia enjoy home cooking and sharing food with friends and neighbors. Right now, they are looking forward to trying new picnic fare!

All Oliver Wolcott Library events are free and open to the public. Space is limited. Registration is required and can be done by calling 860-567-8030 or logging onto www.owlibrary.org and clicking on Programs/Adult Programs.
