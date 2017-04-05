CLEARGOALS grows management team with addition of new Vice President, Professional Services

Contact

-- CLEARGOALS, North America's leading provider of services for IBM Watson Marketing, announced it has hired IBM veteran Sean Barclay as its new Vice President, Professional Services.http://www.cleargoals.comSean is an ex Unica employee and 18-year veteran of the enterprise marketing management technology sector. Sean was the "IBM Worldwide Leader - Marketing and Customer Analytics" for the related IBM Lab Service team, for several years and later took over a new team as "IBM Worldwide Leader - eCommerce & Merchandising"for the related IBM Lab Service team.Said CLEARGOALS CEO and Founder, Benoit Stephenson; "I honestly could not think of a more perfect fit for this role at CLEARGOALS. Sean really has all the important criteria that we were looking for, including the IBM product expertise and market knowledge that is so important to maintain CLEARGOALS's standing as an industry leader and expert in marketing technology, particularly, IBM's technology stack."Sean will be responsible for the management and growth the professional services and implementation group within CLEARGOALS. This will include managing the ever-growing team of highly trained consulting and implementation experts at CLEARGOALS relative to IBM Watson Marketing.CLEARGOALS was established in 2008 and is a privately held corporation that is 100% dedicated to the IBM Marketing technology stack. We are a unique consultancy in that we provide traditional enterprise software services (implementation, training and configuration)along with marketing agency programs and staff augmentation for marketing departments. CLEARGOALS is an official and certified IBM