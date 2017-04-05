News By Tag
CLEARGOALS grows management team with addition of new Vice President, Professional Services
Sean is an ex Unica employee and 18-year veteran of the enterprise marketing management technology sector. Sean was the "IBM Worldwide Leader - Marketing and Customer Analytics" for the related IBM Lab Service team, for several years and later took over a new team as "IBM Worldwide Leader - eCommerce & Merchandising"
Said CLEARGOALS CEO and Founder, Benoit Stephenson; "I honestly could not think of a more perfect fit for this role at CLEARGOALS. Sean really has all the important criteria that we were looking for, including the IBM product expertise and market knowledge that is so important to maintain CLEARGOALS's standing as an industry leader and expert in marketing technology, particularly, IBM's technology stack."
Sean will be responsible for the management and growth the professional services and implementation group within CLEARGOALS. This will include managing the ever-growing team of highly trained consulting and implementation experts at CLEARGOALS relative to IBM Watson Marketing.
About CLEARGOALS
CLEARGOALS was established in 2008 and is a privately held corporation that is 100% dedicated to the IBM Marketing technology stack. We are a unique consultancy in that we provide traditional enterprise software services (implementation, training and configuration)
