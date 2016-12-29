CLEARGOALS launches IBM Marketing Cloud campaign production as a service offering

CLEARGOALS, a global services partner for IBM and North America's largest provider of IBM Marketing Technology services, training and consulting, today announced the global launch of it's new IBM Marketing Cloud Campaign Service

-- CLEARGOALS is a long-time partner of IBM with deep and extensive expertise in the full range of IBM Watson Marketing technology solutions including IBM Campaign, IBM Interact, IBM Customer Experience solutions and IBM Marketing Cloud, to name a few. Today, CLEARGOALS officially announced the global rollout of its IBM Marketing Cloud – Campaign Production as a Service solution. This on-demand service is designed to help IBM Marketing Cloud (IMC) customers maximize the value and benefit of their martech investment. The service includes IMC implementation and training along with a full marketing campaign production as a service offering. The service is delivered from CLEARGOALS' Center of Excellence in Montreal, Quebec.The official rollout of this new solution comes on the heels of CLEARGOALS certifying a record number of employees on the IMC platform. Since the beginning of 2016, CLEARGOALS has certified 12 employees in various stages and levels (with more to come), on the IMC platform, creating one of the largest pools of resources for IBM Marketing Cloud in North America.From CLEARGOALS CEO, Benoit Stephenson; "As a company, we realized there was a distinct movement in traditional on-premise marketing technology to the cloud in our core verticals and we wanted to be on the forefront of providing valuable services to IBM customers on cloud technology. What's truly unique about this offering is how we deliver the solutions through our center of excellence in Montreal which allows us to keep costs down for clients while delivering extremely valuable services".CLEARGOALS has historically provided traditional strategic technical consulting services (implementation, integration, training, customization and support) for IBM Campaign, IBM Interact and the full line of products known and originating from the former "" product line. A long-time partner of IBM, CLEARGOALS has been experiencing exponential growth in the last several years and has recently expanded its offices in the US with key locations in New York, Philadelphia and Atlanta. Much of this growth is attributable to the explosion of new marketing technology that companies are adopting across all industry segments. Said Stephenson; "Companies of all sizes are really looking to take advantage of the explosion of marketing technology. However, resources and expertise is still lagging far behind demand at most companies so you have a need for companies like CLEARGOALS that can deliver the highest level of expertise quickly and efficiently and in a manner that doesn't consume the bulk of a marketing department's budget. That's what we believe we're doing exceptionally well, and by doing so, we allow our customer to focus on their core business".The core of the IMC Campaign Production as a Service is the assignment of campaign experts who can immediately begin assisting with or taking direct ownership of campaign production services. This includes everything from creative design of email templates to collaborative planning and execution of some of the more complex nurture and automation programs in IMC. Regardless of where a company is in their IMC lifecycle (evaluating, new or existing) CLEARGOALS offers services designed to optimize the experience and achieve a much faster time to value.CLEARGOALS, is North America's leading Technical Marketing Agency for IBM Marketing Cloud, IBM Campaign and IBM Customer Experience Suite. CLEARGOALS was established in 2007 and is a privately held corporation that is 100% dedicated to the IBM Marketing technology stack. We are a unique consultancy in that we provide traditional enterprise software services (implementation, integration, training ,configuration and support) along with marketing agency programs and staff augmentation for marketing departments. CLEARGOALS is an official and certified IBM Premier Business Partner.IBM® Marketing Cloud is a hybrid cloud platform built on the foundation of Silverpop Engage and enhanced with the portfolio of IBM marketing software. Marketers can automate exceptional client experiences with their monthly subscription. Start with email marketing, lead management and mobile engagement or use IBM Journey Designer to move from planning tactics to collaborating as you design and automate cross-channel customer interactions. As your needs mature, expand into IBM Universal Behavior Exchange for near real-time analytical insights.