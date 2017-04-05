News By Tag
Mixed Media Paintings and Drawings by Carol T. Moore in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery
Mixed Media artwork by Carol T. Moore in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery from May 4- June 29, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, May 4 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. at the Oliver Wolcott Library in Litchfield, Connecticut.
Travel is a way of painting new, exciting places which adds to her many collections. Carol paints her way through life creating memories of her many trips. She also creates one-of-a-kind pottery planters, wall decorations, wall sconces, and functional pieces at her home studio and teaches weekly classes in pottery and painting there.
Carol has received numerous awards and prizes and her works are displayed in collections throughout the United States. She has a MA from Wesleyan University and attended the University of Hartford Graduate Studies Art Program, as well as the University of Connecticut and Northwestern Connecticut Community College. She is a member of many art societies, including Artwell, Inc., Washington Art Association, Kent Art Association, The Rogues, and the Connecticut Pastel Society. You can visit her website at caroltmoore.blogspot.com.
In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery: May 4- June 29, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, May 4 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. At the Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South Street, Litchfield, CT. 06759. 860-567-8030, http://www.owlibrary.org.
