Mixed Media Paintings and Drawings by Carol T. Moore in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Mixed Media artwork by Carol T. Moore in the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery from May 4- June 29, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, May 4 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. at the Oliver Wolcott Library in Litchfield, Connecticut.
 
LITCHFIELD, Conn. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Carol Moore is a lifelong resident of Litchfield, currently residing in Bantam. She is well-know in the area for her colorful, energy-charged paintings and pottery. Carol has always been drawn to the negative spaces apparent in industrial sites and street scenes and her paintings reflect this keen interest. Plein air (painting on location) landscapes and florals are also a favorite in pastel, oil, acrylic, and watercolor mixed media. Her membership to the Renaissance Artists has lead to a series of figure drawings in ink with intriguing backgrounds that can be seen at her studio in Bantam.

Travel is a way of painting new, exciting places which adds to her many collections. Carol paints her way through life creating memories of her many trips. She also creates one-of-a-kind pottery planters, wall decorations, wall sconces, and functional pieces at her home studio and teaches weekly classes in pottery and painting there.

Carol has received numerous awards and prizes and her works are displayed in collections throughout the United States. She has a MA from Wesleyan University and attended the University of Hartford Graduate Studies Art Program, as well as the University of Connecticut and Northwestern Connecticut Community College. She is a member of many art societies, including Artwell, Inc., Washington Art Association, Kent Art Association, The Rogues, and the Connecticut Pastel Society. You can visit her website at caroltmoore.blogspot.com.

In the Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery: May 4- June 29, 2017. Opening reception on Thursday, May 4 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. At the Oliver Wolcott Library, 160 South Street, Litchfield, CT. 06759. 860-567-8030, http://www.owlibrary.org.
