Synchrono Whitepaper Reveals Benefits of Demand Driven Synchronization in ATO Manufactu
Synchrono Whitepaper Reveals Benefits of Demand Driven Synchronization in Assemble to Order Manufacturing Environment
The paper highlights how to capture a competitive advantage and achieve greater customer satisfaction. By synchronizing systems and people to solve common manufacturing challenges, diverse manufacturing environments – MTS (made-to-stock)
About Synchrono
Synchrono (www.synchrono.com)
When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.
The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system. Everyone at every level of a manufacturing organization has access to one version of the truth with a dynamic view of what is happening at every stage of the manufacturing process; from order inception through production and delivery.
Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues. The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Synchrono delivers a competitive edge. Follow the Demand-Driven Matters blog at www.synchrono.com/
This paper also covers benefits to make the business case for demand-driven change. To request a copy of the whitepaper, go to: https://2b1a3e.campgn3.com/
Contact
Pam Bednar
VP of Marketing
***@synchrono.com
