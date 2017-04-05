 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
111098765


Synchrono Whitepaper Reveals Benefits of Demand Driven Synchronization in ATO Manufactu

Synchrono Whitepaper Reveals Benefits of Demand Driven Synchronization in Assemble to Order Manufacturing Environment
 
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - April 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Manufacturing and technology are converging like never before. Recently Synchrono released a white paper which addresses how the benefits of technologies enabling demand-driven synchronization and visibility provide both customer and competitive value.

The paper highlights how to capture a competitive advantage and achieve greater customer satisfaction. By synchronizing systems and people to solve common manufacturing challenges, diverse manufacturing environments – MTS (made-to-stock), ATO (assemble-to-order), MTO (made-to-order) and ETO (engineer-to-order) manufacturers are better equipped to meet changing market demands and achieve critical business goals.


About Synchrono

Synchrono (www.synchrono.com) demand-driven manufacturing software synchronizes complex manufacturing environments in real-time, to drive business results. For almost twenty years, Synchrono systems have helped discrete manufacturers, engineer-to-order manufacturers, and others manage constraints, improve flow and drive on-time production.

When integrated under the Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform, lean and demand-driven initiatives achieve new levels of excellence, transforming businesses by synchronizing people, processes, machines, materials, and data to drive production flow from order inception to delivery.

The award winning Synchrono Demand-Driven Manufacturing Platform offers five system components, including a planning, scheduling, and production management system and ekanban software for real-time inventory replenishment and supply chain collaboration. The Synchrono Platform has a unique a data collection, historian, and automated workflow engine along with an application that generates automatic alerts, escalation and action plans to minimize disruptions. Perhaps most importantly, this technology platform also includes a real-time visual factory information system.   Everyone at every level of a manufacturing organization has access to one version of the truth with a dynamic view of what is happening at every stage of the manufacturing process; from order inception through production and delivery.

Synchrono systems allow for the simultaneous exchange of data across systems and resources, the ability to respond to constraints and changes in demand as they occur, and to predict, pre-empt, and prioritize issues.  The Platform components may be implemented independently or collectively to enable the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), providing an unprecedented foundation for communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Synchrono delivers a competitive edge. Follow the Demand-Driven Matters blog at www.synchrono.com/blog and follow Synchrono on Twitter at @Synchrono_News.

This paper also covers benefits to make the business case for demand-driven change.  To request a copy of the whitepaper, go to: https://2b1a3e.campgn3.com/WPDDMWhyDDLP2015

Contact
Pam Bednar
VP of Marketing
***@synchrono.com
Source:Synchrono
Email:***@synchrono.com Email Verified
