CT Resident who Invented Life-Saving Kidney Cancer Device Opens STEM Franchise

Inspiring and Teaching Kids to Build Technology without Instructions
 
 
HARTFORD, Conn. - April 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Connecticut resident Paras Patani, who invented a life-saving Kidney Cancer Device, is pleased to announce the first Snapology franchise in the State.  Recently named one of the Top 7 best new tech franchises in the country by Entrepreneur Magazine, Snapology (www.hartford-west.snapology.com) is a STEM-based brand which offers personalized robotics lesson plans based on a variety of themes including animals, space, sports, as well as Minecraft, Pokémon, and Star Wars, that engages kids in learning about the technology behind building, but without using any actual instructions or manual using LEGO blocks

"The real world doesn't have an instruction manual," says Paras Patani, the owner of Snapology of Hartford-West.  "So, my goal is to get kids to be able to create solutions without instructions.  Following the step-by-step instructions that come with a LEGO® set allows kids to build someone else's ideas, which certainly has its place.  But teaching kids how to build something without a written guide inspires creativity and provides opportunities to innovate and think like Engineers, and who knows, they just might end up building something even better."

From robotics to a renewable energy course, Snapology has an extensive list of classes, camps and programs.  Beyond engineering and robotics, which are offered to students as young as four-years old, Snapology also provides kids the opportunity to create amazing movies and design their own video games. Students work in teams to create their own storyboard, develop their characters, build LEGO® landscapes and scenes and produce their movie or game on a computer complete with dialogue, graphics, lighting, and sound effects.

Capitalizing on the popular Minecraft series, students are also offered a chance to travel to the Nether dimension.  Students as young as five-years old are challenged to create their own worlds out of LEGO® bricks with the inclusion of animals, creepers, and their very own Minecraft® character.

Hulafrog recently recognized Snapology with the 2017 Award for 'Most Loved STEM' program. "The emphasis today on STEM is critical for their future success," adds Patani.  "Snapology provides kids with an incredible foundation from which to apply what they learn in school.  Just don't tell them it's educational."

For more information on after-school classes; summer, winter and spring recess camps; and themed LEGO® birthday parties, visit https://hartford-west.snapology.com/.

About Paras Patani
Paras Patani is a Robotics Engineer who has spent the last 20-years as an executive in the surgical device and microchip businesses.

Six years ago, Patani founded Castle Surgical (http://castlesurgical.com/devices.html) following his invention of a life-saving Kidney Cancer surgical device. "Today, when a patient has Kidney Cancer, most Surgeons remove the entire kidney, even though 90% of the kidney is still good and functions normally. They don't have the necessary instruments to properly isolate and excise just the tumor, a procedure called Partial Nephrectomy, without significant patient complications.  Instead, most doctors block blood flow to the entire organ and, as a result, those patients undergo a Radical Nephrectomy (the removal of the kidney) and are six-times more likely to die in the 10-year post-op period than their peers who underwent a Partial Nephrectomy.  With the device we created, Surgeons are able to excise just the Tumor and leave the rest of the patient's original Kidney alone."

The technology offers the potential to improve patient clinical outcomes, reduce the risk of surgical complications and lower treatment costs for kidney cancer surgery by 85% vs. the current standard of care.

Patani's life-saving clamp has been recognized in the medical community, but due to a lack of funding he has been unable to bring the device to market.

Source:Snapology Hartford-West
Email:***@bonnercg.com Email Verified
Tags:Stem, Robotics, Lego
Industry:Education
Location:Hartford - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Companies
