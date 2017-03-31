News By Tag
* Stem
* Robotics
* Lego
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CT Resident who Invented Life-Saving Kidney Cancer Device Opens STEM Franchise
Inspiring and Teaching Kids to Build Technology without Instructions
"The real world doesn't have an instruction manual," says Paras Patani, the owner of Snapology of Hartford-West. "So, my goal is to get kids to be able to create solutions without instructions. Following the step-by-step instructions that come with a LEGO® set allows kids to build someone else's ideas, which certainly has its place. But teaching kids how to build something without a written guide inspires creativity and provides opportunities to innovate and think like Engineers, and who knows, they just might end up building something even better."
From robotics to a renewable energy course, Snapology has an extensive list of classes, camps and programs. Beyond engineering and robotics, which are offered to students as young as four-years old, Snapology also provides kids the opportunity to create amazing movies and design their own video games. Students work in teams to create their own storyboard, develop their characters, build LEGO® landscapes and scenes and produce their movie or game on a computer complete with dialogue, graphics, lighting, and sound effects.
Capitalizing on the popular Minecraft series, students are also offered a chance to travel to the Nether dimension. Students as young as five-years old are challenged to create their own worlds out of LEGO® bricks with the inclusion of animals, creepers, and their very own Minecraft® character.
Hulafrog recently recognized Snapology with the 2017 Award for 'Most Loved STEM' program. "The emphasis today on STEM is critical for their future success," adds Patani. "Snapology provides kids with an incredible foundation from which to apply what they learn in school. Just don't tell them it's educational."
For more information on after-school classes; summer, winter and spring recess camps; and themed LEGO® birthday parties, visit https://hartford-
About Paras Patani
Paras Patani is a Robotics Engineer who has spent the last 20-years as an executive in the surgical device and microchip businesses.
Six years ago, Patani founded Castle Surgical (http://castlesurgical.com/
The technology offers the potential to improve patient clinical outcomes, reduce the risk of surgical complications and lower treatment costs for kidney cancer surgery by 85% vs. the current standard of care.
Patani's life-saving clamp has been recognized in the medical community, but due to a lack of funding he has been unable to bring the device to market.
Contact
Bonner Consulting Group
***@bonnercg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse