News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Major League Lacrosse No. 1 Pick Partners with VKTRY, Makers of World's First Carbon Fiber Insoles
MLL Player and Former Duke Standout Myles Jones Credits VK Insoles for Improving His Explosiveness
Jones, selected first in the MLL collegiate draft by the Atlanta Blaze, before being traded to the Chesapeake Bayhawks, was a three-time All-American and two-time Tewaaraton Award finalist at Duke University. In addition to setting multiple school records, Jones also won two Lt. Donald MacLaughlin Jr. Awards as the nation's top midfielder and was the 2016 ACC Offensive Player of the Year.
Jones, who started using VKTRY's Performance Insoles, which are designed to help athletes run faster and jump higher, in an effort to improve his foot speed, says applying force increased significantly, and was never easier until he started using VKs. "The ability to drive my legs faster and with more authority has enhanced my training tremendously,"
Developed by Matt Arciulo, Certified Pedorthist of the USA Olympic Bobsled Team, VK Insoles are designed to help athletes in 3 ways: improve performance, protect from injury and improve injury recovery, something Jones says has helped his overall performance. "The energy return with VKs is outstanding. Logging the volume of minutes I have in college and at the professional level, my legs always experience fatigue in the fourth quarter. But with VKs, I have found that I am applying a lot less force into the ground while getting the same results, giving my legs a little more bounce later in the game. It's incredible that something so thin and lightweight as a carbon fiber insole can make a world of difference when it comes to taking an explosive jump shot late in the game. When I wear my VKs, I feel like I have fresher legs."
"We couldn't be more excited to have Myles representing the VKTRY brand," says Arciulo. "His leadership and competitiveness represent our company's values. Myles is a game changer and a terrific role model for kids. Athletes have a lot of choices when it comes to equipment and products, so we are truly honored to have Myles choose VK Insoles."
VKs are currently being used by hundreds of pro and college athletes across multiple sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.) Former L.A. Lakers longtime Athletic Trainer Gary Vitti says, "The VK is the best combination of shock absorption and stability that I have ever seen. I have worn a lot of custom orthotics and none have felt as good as VKs."
About VK Insoles
Made from aerospace-grade carbon fiber, from heel-to-toe, VK Insoles were invented by Matt Arciuolo, Certified Pedorthist for the USA Olympic Bobsled Team. VKs have been scientifically proven to help athletes increase their explosiveness (+12%). More than 50 professional and collegiate sports teams are now using VKs to gain a competitive edge. VKTRY Gear proudly makes VKs in the USA. For more information visit https://www.vktrygear.com/
Contact
Michelle Bonner
***@bonnercg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse