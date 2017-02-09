SCSU Study Finds VK Insoles Help Athletes Run Faster & Jump Higher

12 Month Scientific Study at The Human Performance Lab at SCSU Confirms Increase in Explosive Athletic Force

-- VKTRY Gear (www.VKTRYgear.com), makers of VK Insoles, the world's first carbon fiber performance insole, is pleased to share results from a recently completed 3party scientific study conducted at The Human Performance Lab at SCSU in New Haven, CT.Invented and refined over the last 10 years by Matt Arciuolo, Certified Pedorthist of the USA Olympic Bobsled Team, VK Insoles are designed to help athletes in 3 ways: improve performance, protect from injury and improve injury recovery. "Due to the patented design and heel-to-toe carbon fiber base, VK Insoles maximize energy storage and return for an athlete," said Arciuolo. "The scientific study by the Human Performance Lab confirms what we have heard repeatedly on the field of play –."Professor Robert W. Gregory, PhD at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, runs the Human Performance Lab and has studied VK Insoles for the last 12 months. "Twenty-eight male collegiate athletes participated in this study. Performance and biomechanical data were measured during both vertical jump and sprint testing. The improvement in performance with the VK Insole is statistically significant in all biomechanical variables tested."Laser timing devices, multi-component force plates and repeat trials were used to measure results. Athletes using VK Insoles experienced an average of +8.6% rate of force development (also known as athletic explosiveness). During vertical jump testing, athletes using VKs improved their performance by an average of more than 1" with the top 30% of those tested reaching +2.5"."Increasing speed and explosiveness is all about one thing – putting a force into the ground – and that's what VKs do for an athlete." – Bill Parisi, renowned fitness expert and founder of Parisi Speed Schools. "I tried VK Insoles for myself and instantly felt the energy return."At present, The Human Performance Lab is conducting VO2 Consumption Testing to explore the impact on energy efficiency for athletes using VK Insoles. Myles Jones, 3X All-American for Duke Lacrosse, seems to be a believer. "I feel like I have more bounce and fresher legs late in the game because of VKs."VK Insoles are available in 5 different degrees of flexibility (PRO levels) to correspond to an athlete's body weight and ensure optimized performance. VKs are currently being used for injury protection and performance benefits by hundreds of pro and college athletes across multiple sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, etc.) VKTRY Gear proudly makes VKs in the USA. For more information: