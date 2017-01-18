 
Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


New Meal Planning Service Designed Around Weekly Sales Now Available to Harris Teeter Shopper

The Dinner Daily Saves 'Real' Time and 'Real' Money with More than $1,000 Off Grocery Bill
 
 
BOSTON - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dinner Daily (www.thedinnerdaily.com), a fast-growing meal planning service that designs healthy weekly dinner plans for families and couples based on weekly specials at thousands of stores across the country, is pleased to announce that its service is now available to those who shop at the Harris-Teeter supermarket chain.

The Dinner Daily, launched by Laurin Mills, a former CPA and mother of 3 active kids, was created to solve a universal problem families face every day; getting a healthy dinner on the table quickly, easily and affordable.  Subscribers to the service receive a weekly menu, based on preferences, for five delicious, easy-to-make dinners (most in 30 minutes or less), an integrated shopping list with as many as 75% of ingredient items matched to store sales and links to additional coupons for those items.

"We are thrilled to be offering our service to people who shop at Harris-Teeter," says Laurin Mills, Founder of The Dinner Daily.  "Busy families and couples are desperate for an easier way to deal with weeknight dinners and save money.  The Dinner Daily solves both those issues. We guarantee Harris-Teeter shoppers will find our service is easy to use, provides delicious choices in meals and will save them an average of $20 - $30 per week on their grocery bill.  In fact, this past week, the Harris-Teeter menu had 75% of the ingredients on sale."

The subscription-based Dinner Daily costs 1.50 or less per week, depending on the plan length, and can save families $1,000 or more per year on their grocery bill.  By providing menus for Harris Teeter shoppers, thousands of families in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC can now save money and eat delicious, healthy meals in 2017.

How The Dinner Daily Works

Step 1: Select Your Preferences at thedinnerdaily.com

-Select from six different menu choices (everything, no meat, vegetarian, vegetarian with seafood, low carb, no seafood — it's your choice);

-Select either Meals for 2-3 or Family Meals (4-6 people)

-Select your state and primary grocery store

Step 2: Receive your Weekly Plan

The Dinner Daily will create your plan and base it on your store's weekly sale. If they don't have your store (or if you shop at Walmart, Target or Trader Joes – stores without weekly specials) there is an "Any Store" plan that can be used at any grocery store. Your plan won't be based on sales, but you'll get all the planning and time benefits of the service.

You'll receive a weekly email with your menu for five dinners (recipes, directions and nutritional information included), a shopping list and coupons.  If you see something on your plan you don't want to make, you can switch it or delete it in seconds and the shopping list will change automatically.   You can also get your menu and shopping list on your personal Dinner Daily dashboard, where you can also change any of your preferences at any time.

Step 3: Shop Just Once a Week!
With your plan in hand, you are ready to roll!  Grab your list and get everything you need for your week of great dinners. Shopping is easier, and you'll love buying healthy, fresh ingredients on sale.  Save time, save money, save your sanity.

"While there are more dinner-in-a-box delivery services popping up, realistically the average American family cannot afford to have their meals delivered on a regular basis," says Mills.  "The Dinner Daily takes the stress out of the planning and provides you with a shopping list that promises to get you in and out of the store quickly and only once per week.  As a mother of 3, I also created The Dinner Daily to help busy families return to the tradition of family dinners.  Cooking for our loved ones is special and now it's a lot easier with our service."

For More Information about The Dinner Daily visit https://thedinnerdaily.com/

