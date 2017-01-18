News By Tag
New Meal Planning Service Designed Around Weekly Sales Now Available to Harris Teeter Shopper
The Dinner Daily Saves 'Real' Time and 'Real' Money with More than $1,000 Off Grocery Bill
The Dinner Daily, launched by Laurin Mills, a former CPA and mother of 3 active kids, was created to solve a universal problem families face every day; getting a healthy dinner on the table quickly, easily and affordable. Subscribers to the service receive a weekly menu, based on preferences, for five delicious, easy-to-make dinners (most in 30 minutes or less), an integrated shopping list with as many as 75% of ingredient items matched to store sales and links to additional coupons for those items.
"We are thrilled to be offering our service to people who shop at Harris-Teeter,"
The subscription-
How The Dinner Daily Works
Step 1: Select Your Preferences at thedinnerdaily.com
-Select from six different menu choices (everything, no meat, vegetarian, vegetarian with seafood, low carb, no seafood — it's your choice);
-Select either Meals for 2-3 or Family Meals (4-6 people)
-Select your state and primary grocery store
Step 2: Receive your Weekly Plan
The Dinner Daily will create your plan and base it on your store's weekly sale. If they don't have your store (or if you shop at Walmart, Target or Trader Joes – stores without weekly specials) there is an "Any Store" plan that can be used at any grocery store. Your plan won't be based on sales, but you'll get all the planning and time benefits of the service.
You'll receive a weekly email with your menu for five dinners (recipes, directions and nutritional information included), a shopping list and coupons. If you see something on your plan you don't want to make, you can switch it or delete it in seconds and the shopping list will change automatically. You can also get your menu and shopping list on your personal Dinner Daily dashboard, where you can also change any of your preferences at any time.
Step 3: Shop Just Once a Week!
With your plan in hand, you are ready to roll! Grab your list and get everything you need for your week of great dinners. Shopping is easier, and you'll love buying healthy, fresh ingredients on sale. Save time, save money, save your sanity.
"While there are more dinner-in-a-
For More Information about The Dinner Daily visit https://thedinnerdaily.com/
