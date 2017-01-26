Country(s)
Industry News
New Documentary 'Four Games in Fall: The Genius Marketing of Deflategate' to be Released
'Four Games in Fall' carefully and objectively examines the timeline of events surrounding 'Deflategate.'
'Four Games in Fall,' a new documentary by Lemon Martini Productions, the team behind the 2015 award-winning documentary "Happygram: The Movie," carefully and objectively examines the timeline of events and explores the hard science, the legal process and the actions of key players behind 'Deflategate,' a sweeping scandal that threatened to impair the legacy of three-time Superbowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
'Four Games in Fall' explores the 'genius marketing of Deflategate' and takes an in-depth look at the misrepresentation of science, the manipulation of the media and the perversion of the court system. The film also investigates the changeable viewpoints about why this case was pursued so aggressively by the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell. While some believe it was an all-out effort to camouflage the systematic issues plaguing the NFL, including domestic violence, sexual assaults and the mounting evidence linking concussions suffered by its players to traumatic brain injuries, others have proposed the 'Deflategate' was triggered by a desire across the league for more parity in the age of Patriots dominance of the game.
Writer and Director Julie Marron's inspiration to produce this documentary came after learning the NFL had hired the scientific consulting firm Exponent and attorney Ted Wells to conduct an independent investigation of the events. "I'm intimately familiar with the work that these organizations do for many corporate clients facing serious liability issues," says Marron. "I was listening to Boston sports talk radio, and was fascinated when I heard they had been hired. I thought that their involvement in deflated footballs suggested there might be much more to the story than what was being portrayed in the media."
Marron's impactful and socially conscious storytelling engages the viewer in a total analysis of a social phenomenon that consumed the national headlines. With thoughtful interviews of some of the nation's most respected Professors, including MIT's Dr. John Leonard, New York Law School's Professor Robert Blecker and UNH Law School Professor and Sports Illustrated writer Michael McCann, 'Four Games in Fall', meticulously examines how the events unfolded and the potential implications for the balance of power in the NFL.
At its conclusion, "Four Games in Fall' will leave nothing on the table. The film will deconstruct the series of events, explore the scientific consensus that there was no evidence of tampering and thoroughly investigate the claim made by some that 'Deflategate' was a scandal manufactured simply out of 'whole cloth.'
'Four Games in Fall' is currently looking for additional potential production partners and will be released in the summer 2017. 'Four Games in Fall' trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
Media Contact
Michelle Bonner, Bonner Consulting Group
michelle@bonnercg.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse