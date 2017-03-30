News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Volunteers Transport English Setter to Her Forever Home
Nahla had a very loving home with her family in Oklahoma. Her owner left for medical school and the family realized they could not give Nahla what she needed. The family wanted to make sure they were giving Nahla the best life that she deserved. They decided to give her to a local rescue, A Better English Setter Rescue.
She went to a foster in Iowa in February and quickly adapted to her new foster home. Nahla was adopted by a family in North Carolina! Thanks to Above and Beyond Transports and all of the volunteers involved, Nahla was transported over 400 miles, from Cambridge, Ohio to Charlotte, North Carolina to her forever home.
Volunteers use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by volunteering, fostering, and/or transporting animals. This software helps solve the most difficult aspect of coordinating animal rescues: transportation. With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.
Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free to rescue more animals at http://www.Doobert.com.
Contact
Alyssa Grunfelder
***@doobert.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse