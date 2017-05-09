News By Tag
Police Officer Finds Dog Tangled in a Rope
He turned Frankie over to Animal Control and Frankie was taken to the County Animal Shelter. He tested positive for heartworms and since he was approximately 6 years old, his rescue was told he would likely be euthanized by the end of the month.
Frankie was posted on a local rescue's Facebook page and within a day the rescue was contacted by a person who first saw Frankie in the shelter and was happy to know that he made it out of the shelter and was being taken care of. She immediately applied to adopt him.
Frankie was transported to his forever home. Frankie traveled over 800 miles from Matthews, North Carolina to Montague, Massachusetts.
Volunteers use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by volunteering, fostering, and/or transporting animals. This software helps solve the most difficult aspect of coordinating animal rescues: transportation. With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.
Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free to rescue more animals at http://www.Doobert.com
