Industry News





May 15, 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

Police Officer Finds Dog Tangled in a Rope

 
 
Frankie
Frankie
MONTAGUE, Mass. - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- A North Carolina Police officer came across Frankie wandering the streets, tangled up in a rope with no collar. It was colder than usual so he took him to the Police Station where Frankie spent the night in the basement.

He turned Frankie over to Animal Control and Frankie was taken to the County Animal Shelter. He tested positive for heartworms and since he was approximately 6 years old, his rescue was told he would likely be euthanized by the end of the month.

Frankie was posted on a local rescue's Facebook page and within a day the rescue was contacted by a person who first saw Frankie in the shelter and was happy to know that he made it out of the shelter and was being taken care of. She immediately applied to adopt him.

Frankie was transported to his forever home. Frankie traveled over 800 miles from Matthews, North Carolina to Montague, Massachusetts.

Volunteers use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by volunteering, fostering, and/or transporting animals. This software helps solve the most difficult aspect of coordinating animal rescues: transportation.  With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.

Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free to rescue more animals at http://www.Doobert.com

Doobert.com
Email:***@doobert.com Email Verified
