A Team of Animal Rescue Organizations Work Together on a Rescue Flight
Thanks to the organizations involved to make this transport possible. Doobert Elite is a new membership based program of Doobert.com focused on organizations and volunteers serious about raising the bar in animal rescue transport. Pilot.dog is a husband and wife team who formed a nonprofit group to fly and rescue dogs. Along the way they have met many kind, warm, and compassionate people that they wanted to start this nonprofit organization to share their stories. Pet Match Rescue aims to pull dogs and cats from bad situations locally, across the United States, and abroad. They rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome animals in the Pittsburgh area to give them a second chance at life.
The five dogs are Eloise, Freda, clover and brothers Wally and Seth. Eloise, Wally, Seth and Clover were found as strays and brought to a local shelter in Whiteville, North Carolina. Freda was an owner surrender. All five dogs are being flown from a shelter in Whiteville, North Carolina. Pilot.dog says their dogs are wonderful and they have flown quite a few to PetMatch from them. This shelter is considered a high kill shelter but Animal Control who is in charge of the shelter does everything possible to get the dogs adopted or into a rescue to save their lives.
You can help these five dogs by contributing to the fundraiser for their flight by going to https://app.doobert.com/
Pam Knichel
Pet Match Rescue
***@gmail.com
