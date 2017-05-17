News By Tag
Dog Dumped as a Stray Rescued by Local Couple
This past week Doobert volunteers transported Brandie, a rescue dog, from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Hillside, Illinois.
Brandie was posted on several Facebook pages and groups to find her owner. The owners could not be found and no one claimed her. She was brought into a boarding facility where she was kept safe until a local rescue was called for her.
They found someone to foster Brandie in Illinois and thanks to Doobert organization RACE4Ran, she was transported over 700 miles from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Hillside, Illinois. Brandie is now looking for her forever home.
Volunteers use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by volunteering, fostering, and/or transporting animals. This software helps solve the most difficult aspect of coordinating animal rescues: transportation. With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.
Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free to rescue more animals at http://www.Doobert.com.
Alyssa Grunfelder
***@doobert.com
