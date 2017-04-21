News By Tag
Volunteers Save Dogs From Dangerous Streets of Serbia
Thelma and Ben came from the streets of Serbia where many dogs are poisoned, abused, tortured andoften treated as vermin. The rescue they were put into takes dogs off the streets and pays for them to be boarded in a kennel. They make sure the dogs get vaccinated, spayed and neutered. Both Goran and Dragana adopt out their dogs to other countries such as the U.S., Germany and the UK.
Two people were willing to bring Thelma and Ben with them on their way back to the United States. They flew into the Boston-Logan airport in Massachusetts where two volunteers were willing to pick up the dogs at the airport and hold them for transport.
This past weekend they were transported to their foster homes. These two have quite the story and journey, from dogs on the street in danger of being killed, to much loved members of a family! Thelma and Ben traveled over 1,400 miles from Danvers, Massachusetts to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Volunteers use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by volunteering, fostering, and/or transporting animals. This software helps solve the most difficult aspect of coordinating animal rescues: transportation. With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.
Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free to rescue more animals at http://www.Doobert.com.
