 
News By Tag
* Animal Rescue
* Dogs
* Volunteer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Minneapolis
  Minnesota
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Volunteers Save Dogs From Dangerous Streets of Serbia

 
MINNEAPOLIS - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- A local rescue and  dedicated volunteers transport two dogs over 1,400 miles from Danvers, Massachusetts to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Thelma and Ben came from the streets of Serbia where many dogs are poisoned, abused, tortured andoften treated as vermin. The rescue they were put into takes dogs off the streets and pays for them to be boarded in a kennel. They make sure the dogs get vaccinated, spayed and neutered. Both Goran and Dragana adopt out their dogs to other countries such as the U.S., Germany and the UK.

Two people were willing to bring Thelma and Ben with them on their way back to the United States. They flew into the Boston-Logan airport in Massachusetts where two volunteers were willing to pick up the dogs at the airport and hold them for transport.

This past weekend they were transported to their foster homes. These two have quite the story and journey, from dogs on the street in danger of being killed, to much loved members of a family! Thelma and Ben traveled over 1,400 miles from Danvers, Massachusetts to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Volunteers use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by volunteering, fostering, and/or transporting animals.  This software helps solve the most difficult aspect of coordinating animal rescues: transportation.  With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.

Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free to rescue more animals at http://www.Doobert.com.

Contact
Alyssa Grunfelder
***@doobert.com
End
Source:Doobert.com
Email:***@doobert.com Email Verified
Tags:Animal Rescue, Dogs, Volunteer
Industry:Pets
Location:Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doobert News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share