News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Max Welsh Joins InOutsource as Senior Risk Management Consultant
Former Deputy General Counsel for Foley & Lardner to Add to Company's Significant Risk Management and Information Governance Expertise
Welsh comes to InOutsource from Am Law 100 firm Foley & Lardner LLP, where he served as deputy general counsel. In that capacity, he provided insight on professional responsibility and compliance and administered guidance on policies and procedures in risk management areas such as new business intake, conflicts of interest, client engagement documentation, data security and information governance.
In his new role for InOutsource, Welsh will leverage 14 years of experience in managing risk in complex legal environments to advise clients on information governance practices and policies.
"In my career, I've had the opportunity to address risk management in a variety of capacities – from the position of deputy general counsel advising the C-suite to being a hands-on participant in crafting policies, staffing and redesigning conflicts processes. I look forward to using that experience to create risk-averse information governance standards for law firm clients," said Welsh.
"Max has experienced firsthand what practicing lawyers and general counsel deal with daily in an Am Law 200 firm. In his role as deputy general counsel and in consultation with his peers at other large law firms, Max has practical knowledge in crafting real-world solutions and addressing an evolving set of risk management and information governance challenges,"
Before being deputy general counsel, Welsh served as an associate at Foley & Lardner in the Securities Enforcement and Litigation Practice. He also worked as special counsel for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Welsh graduated from the George Washington University Law School in 2003 and is licensed to practice in both the District of Columbia and Wisconsin.
To learn more about InOutsource and Welsh, visit www.InOutsource.com.
About InOutsource
Industry-leading global consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. InOutsource empowers clients to streamline processes and improve performance. The company encourages law firms to transform data assets into actionable insights to uncover opportunity. With a focus on information governance, InOutsource reduces risk and enables clients to leverage information to drive strategy.
Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for InOutsource
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse