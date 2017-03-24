News By Tag
IVR Technology Group Announces Participation In Amazon Partner Network
By expanding its efforts in consulting, implementation, and add-on integration support, IVR Technology Group can help you select and implement the best Contact Center solution for your business.
Amazon Connect enables customers to quickly set up and manage a contact center solution while leveraging the benefits of the Amazon AWS Cloud for reliability, scalability and attractive utility-based pricing models. As an internal contact center solution used by Amazon and over 50 business units like Audible and Zappos, Amazon Connect is a strong alternative to other great solutions in the marketplace today. Features of the solution include natural language processing (NLP) and integrations into major third-party workforce management and CRM solutions.
"With over 20 years of experience designing exceptional customer experiences in the contact center industry as well as its strong expertise in building complex solutions on the Amazon cloud, IVR technology Group is one of the few companies geared to provide design, integration and implementation services to support customers on Amazon Connect," said Akash Desai, President of IVR Technology Group.
Additionally, IVR Technology Group also brings the following expertise:
• Voice and text automation
• Mobile and web application-
• Enterprise integrations
• Security program management: PCI DSS, HIPAA and HITRUST, SSAE16, and ISO27001
"I am certain Amazon Connect has a lot of Cloud Contact Center providers watching their every move and many are worried! However, we believe there is no perfect platform and that every client's needs are unique," said Mike Byrne, CEO of IVR Technology Group. "By utilizing our close partnerships with the best Hosted Contact Centers in the world, we can help you select and implement the best overall solution for your business."
View Amazon Connect's key features here: http://info.ivrtechgroup.com/
About IVR Technology Group
IVR Technology Group's passion is to connect people to information in order to help companies improve customer experiences. IVR builds secure voice and text applications and focuses on compliance, data security and delightful user interactions. We are fanatical about our customers' success! Visit us at: http://www.ivrtechgroup.com
