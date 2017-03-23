News By Tag
The FDA, Security Organizations, and Medical Device Industry to Meet in Alexandria Ab
Analysis & Clarification of the FDA Post-Market Device Cybersecurity Management Guidance
With increasingly public examples of cybersecurity breaches, the industry is under more pressure than ever to continuously identify vulnerabilities and ensure robust threat response strategies. "The concern around medical device security has hit the mainstream. When family members start asking me if their pacemaker can be hacked, I know that this has become a big issue." Mike Kijewski, CEO of MedCrypt explained to Q1 Productions "If they want to be market leaders, medical device companies will need to convince their customers and patients that they're providing the safest products possible."
Organizations currently manufacturing medical device products and working with cybersecurity, will find this conference of tremendous interest. When asked about the conference, Bill Hagestad, Senior Principal Cybersecurity Engineer at Smiths Medical exclaimed, "Last year's event was superb! The industry representation was remarkable and the chance to meet peers as well as the FDA was invaluable!" With dozens of years of combined experience specific to the device and diagnostic industries, presenters will address valuable presentations highlighting both the challenges faced by manufacturers, as well as strategies for overcoming the increasingly evolving cybersecurity community.
Industry leaders from organizations such as Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic and GE healthcarewill lead solution driven, in-depth discussions about common industry challenges, providing a better understanding of how other companies are successfully furthering development plans for ISAO, NH-ISAC & MDISS, and successfully implementing cybersecurity into general design processes- ensuring technical scrutiny throughout product design.
