 
News By Tag
* Boiler mountings
* Safety Valve
* Steam Boiler
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ghaziabad
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423

Functions of Boiler Mountings on a steam boiler

Boiler mountings are the machine components that are mounted over the body of the boiler itself for the safety of the boiler and for complete control of the process of steam generation.
 
 
Boiler mounting vs accessories
Boiler mounting vs accessories
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Boiler mountings
Safety Valve
Steam Boiler

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India

GHAZIABAD, India - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- These are the fittings, which are mounted or installed on the boiler for its appropriate and safe working

• Water level indicator
• Pressure gauge
• Safety valve
• Steam Stop valve
• Blow off cock
• Feed check valve
• Fusible plug

Mountings Descriptions
1. Water Level Indicator

• Location: This fittings may be seen in front of the boiler.
• Function: To indicate the water level inside the boiler.
• Water level indicator are generally two in number.

2. Pressure Gauge

• Location: It is fixed in front of the boiler.
• Function: To measure the pressure of the steam inside of the steam boiler.
• Pressure gauges generally used are of Bourden type

3. Safety valve

• Location: These are attached to the steam chest
• Function: To blow off the steam for preventing explosions when the pressure of the steam inside of the boiler exceeds the working pressure.
• Safety Valve generally used are of Spring loaded safety valve.

4. Steam Stop valve

• Location: It is usually fitted to the highest part of the shell by means of a flanges.
• Function:  a) To control the flow of steam from the boiler to the main steam pipe. b) To shut off the steam completely when required

5. Blow off cock

• Location: It is located at the bottom of the boiler.
• Function: To empty the boiler whenever required & To remove the mud, scale or sediments accumulated at the bottom of the boiler.

6. Feed check valve

• Location: It is fitted to the shell slightly below the normal water level of the boiler. It is a non return valve, fitted to a screwed spindle to regulate the lift.
• Function: To regulate the supply of water, which is pumped into the boiler by the feed pump.

7. Fusible plug

• Location: It is fitted to the crown plate of the furnace or the fire box.
• Function: To put off the fire in the furnace of the boiler when the level of water in the boiler falls to an unsafe limit and thus avoids the explosion which may place due to overheating of the furnace plate.

To know more visit our website http://www.thermodyneboilers.com/

Contact
Thermodyne Engineering Systems
***@thermodyne.co.in
End
Source:
Email:***@thermodyne.co.in Email Verified
Tags:Boiler mountings, Safety Valve, Steam Boiler
Industry:Industrial
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thermodyne Engineering Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share