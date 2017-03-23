News By Tag
Functions of Boiler Mountings on a steam boiler
Boiler mountings are the machine components that are mounted over the body of the boiler itself for the safety of the boiler and for complete control of the process of steam generation.
• Water level indicator
• Pressure gauge
• Safety valve
• Steam Stop valve
• Blow off cock
• Feed check valve
• Fusible plug
Mountings Descriptions
1. Water Level Indicator
• Location: This fittings may be seen in front of the boiler.
• Function: To indicate the water level inside the boiler.
• Water level indicator are generally two in number.
2. Pressure Gauge
• Location: It is fixed in front of the boiler.
• Function: To measure the pressure of the steam inside of the steam boiler.
• Pressure gauges generally used are of Bourden type
3. Safety valve
• Location: These are attached to the steam chest
• Function: To blow off the steam for preventing explosions when the pressure of the steam inside of the boiler exceeds the working pressure.
• Safety Valve generally used are of Spring loaded safety valve.
4. Steam Stop valve
• Location: It is usually fitted to the highest part of the shell by means of a flanges.
• Function: a) To control the flow of steam from the boiler to the main steam pipe. b) To shut off the steam completely when required
5. Blow off cock
• Location: It is located at the bottom of the boiler.
• Function: To empty the boiler whenever required & To remove the mud, scale or sediments accumulated at the bottom of the boiler.
6. Feed check valve
• Location: It is fitted to the shell slightly below the normal water level of the boiler. It is a non return valve, fitted to a screwed spindle to regulate the lift.
• Function: To regulate the supply of water, which is pumped into the boiler by the feed pump.
7. Fusible plug
• Location: It is fitted to the crown plate of the furnace or the fire box.
• Function: To put off the fire in the furnace of the boiler when the level of water in the boiler falls to an unsafe limit and thus avoids the explosion which may place due to overheating of the furnace plate.
