Functions of Boiler Mountings on a steam boiler

Boiler mountings are the machine components that are mounted over the body of the boiler itself for the safety of the boiler and for complete control of the process of steam generation.

Boiler mounting vs accessories

-- These are the fittings, which are mounted or installed on the boiler for its appropriate and safe working• Water level indicator• Pressure gauge• Safety valve• Steam Stop valve• Blow off cock• Feed check valve• Fusible plug• LocationThis fittings may be seen in front of the boiler.• FunctionTo indicate the water level inside the boiler.• Water level indicator are generally two in number.• LocationIt is fixed in front of the boiler.• FunctionTo measure the pressure of the steam inside of the steam boiler.• Pressure gauges generally used are of Bourden type• LocationThese are attached to the steam chest• FunctionTo blow off the steam for preventing explosions when the pressure of the steam inside of the boiler exceeds the working pressure.• Safety Valve generally used are of Spring loaded safety valve.• LocationIt is usually fitted to the highest part of the shell by means of a flanges.• Function: a) To control the flow of steam from the boiler to the main steam pipe. b) To shut off the steam completely when required• LocationIt is located at the bottom of the boiler.• FunctionTo empty the boiler whenever required & To remove the mud, scale or sediments accumulated at the bottom of the boiler.• LocationIt is fitted to the shell slightly below the normal water level of the boiler. It is a non return valve, fitted to a screwed spindle to regulate the lift.• FunctionTo regulate the supply of water, which is pumped into the boiler by the feed pump.• LocationIt is fitted to the crown plate of the furnace or the fire box.• FunctionTo put off the fire in the furnace of the boiler when the level of water in the boiler falls to an unsafe limit and thus avoids the explosion which may place due to overheating of the furnace plate.To know more visit our website http://www.thermodyneboilers.com/