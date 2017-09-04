Combitherm-Three Pass Smoke Cum Water Tube Type Boiler

Combitherm Boiler is a unique membrane design water wall type boiler which combines the advantages of both water tube & smoke tube steam boilers.

--is a unique membrane designwhich combines the advantages of both. The radiation zone of the furnace is covered on three sides by wall of water tubes forming the first pass and the conventional smoke tube shell has tubes lined up forming the second and third pass of flue gases. Thus, the water wall furnace recovers the radiation heat of the furnace and theprovides large water & steam holding capacities to give the maximum advantage.Water is fed to the boiler from a feed pipe connection. Firstly the water fills in the shell and then gets transported to the Bottom Header of water wall from the Down-comers welded to the Boiler Shell. From here the water rises up in the tubes of water wall and gets thrown back to the boiler shell from the top header. As firing is done in the furnace, because of radiation the surface temperature of water wall membrane rises and the water present in the tubes gets heated up and starts getting converted to steam. Now this steam, being lesser dense (creating natural circulation of steam-water in the system), rises up to the top header and gets to the Boiler Shell. The flue gas from the furnace (1pass), travelling in the membrane, then enters the tube of Boiler Shell (2pass) and again after reversal (3rd Pass), now its smoke tube's turn to generate steam from this flow .Steam coming from both the sides gets collected at the top of the Boiler shell and then supplied through steam lines for desired process application.design can burn a variety of fuels like Coal, Lignite, Rice Husk, Wood, Bagasse, Groundnut shells, and several other fuels thus providing you with lowest energy costs depending upon the fuel availability in your area.• Flexibility of fuels with choice of agro waste fuels• Combines the advantage of both water tube and smoke tube designs• High thermal efficiency and low operating costs• Higher degree of Equipment's Reliability• Dependable quality of components like valves, pumps, safeties & instruments• Can be converted to liquid / gaseous fuels as well• Heat recovery unit may be offered for enhanced efficiency• Easy access for cleaning and inspection