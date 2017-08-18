News By Tag
Savemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boilers
The 3-passes design packaged boilers are most suitable to the burn fuels like heavy/light oils & Gasses. The high combustion volume along with large water and Steam holding capacity makes it the most boilers in its classes.
Advantages and Benefits:
• High Efficiency of 88 % on NCV saves running costs to the Boiler (Savemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boilers).
• Large convective heating surface in the 2nd & 3rd pass tubes ensures excellent heat transfer
• Big water holding & steam holding space gives to quick response to fluctuating steam demands.
• Massive large heat transfer surface reduces the thermal stresses on the boiler surfaces.
• Dry steam reduces the processing time, saved the steam & improved quality of processed goods
• Horizontal packaged boilers – less site work & quick commissioning
Capacity:-
Savemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boiler is available in capacities from 1 TPH to 10 TPH
Fuel: Fuel: Liquid Fuel, heavy/light Oil, and any other Gaseous fuel.
