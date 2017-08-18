 
Savemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boilers

 
 
Savemax-Oil-fired-Boiler
Savemax-Oil-fired-Boiler
GHAZIABAD, India - Aug. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Savemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boilers is the conventional three pass smoke-tube design Oil/Gas fired steam boiler having an internal water cooling furnace area. The superior and features make it the Boilers ideal choice for process heating requirements of the industry today.

The 3-passes design packaged boilers are most suitable to the burn fuels like heavy/light oils & Gasses. The high combustion volume along with large water and Steam holding capacity makes it the most boilers in its classes.

Advantages and Benefits:

• High Efficiency of 88 % on NCV saves running costs to the Boiler (Savemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boilers).
• Large convective heating surface in the 2nd & 3rd pass tubes ensures excellent heat transfer
• Big water holding & steam holding space gives to quick response to fluctuating steam demands.
• Massive large heat transfer surface reduces the thermal stresses on the boiler surfaces.
• Dry steam reduces the processing time, saved the steam & improved quality of processed goods
• Horizontal packaged boilers – less site work & quick commissioning

Capacity:-

Savemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boiler is available in capacities from 1 TPH to 10 TPH

Fuel:  Fuel: Liquid Fuel, heavy/light Oil, and any other Gaseous fuel.

Source:Thermodyne Boilers
Email:***@thermodyne.co.in Email Verified
Tags:Boiler Manufacturer
Industry:Business
Location:Ghaziabad - Uttar Pradesh - India
