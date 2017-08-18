Savemax- Oil- fired- Boiler

--is the conventionalhaving an internal water cooling furnace area. The superior and features make it the Boilers ideal choice for process heating requirements of the industry today.The 3-passes design packaged boilers are most suitable to the burn fuels like heavy/light oils & Gasses. The high combustion volume along with large water and Steam holding capacity makes it the mostin its classes.• High Efficiency of 88 % on NCV saves running costs to the Boiler (Savemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boilers).• Large convective heating surface in the 2nd & 3rd pass tubes ensures excellent heat transfer• Big water holding & steam holding space gives to quick response to fluctuating steam demands.• Massive large heat transfer surface reduces the thermal stresses on the boiler surfaces.• Dry steam reduces the processing time, saved the steam & improved quality of processed goods• Horizontal packaged boilers – less site work & quick commissioningSavemax – Oil/Gas Fired Boiler is available in capacities from 1 TPH to 10 TPHFuel: Fuel: Liquid Fuel, heavy/light Oil, and any other Gaseous fuel.